Vikings Snap Counts vs. Colts: Brian Asamoah's Role Expands

The Vikings haven't gotten much production out of their 2022 draft class this season. Unfortunately, injuries to top two picks Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. ended their seasons prematurely. Fellow defensive back Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick, showed some flashes but is now also on injured reserve.

For the most part, it's been second-rounder Ed Ingram at right guard and not much else, though it's worth acknowledging that undrafted rookie Ryan Wright has been a revelation at punter.

With that said, a couple drafted rookies have started to carve out roles for themselves of late. Linebacker Brian Asamoah, selected early in the third round, has become more and more of a factor on defense — and had the biggest game of his career on Saturday against the Colts. Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo has also worked his way into the rotation up front.

Let's take a look at the Vikings' snap counts from their historic comeback victory to see what we can learn.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. the Lions (out of 91)

QB Kirk Cousins: 91

RT Brian O'Neill: 91

RG Ed Ingram: 91

C Austin Schlottmann: 91

LG Ezra Cleveland: 91

LT Christian Darrisaw: 89

TE T.J. Hockenson: 86

WR Justin Jefferson: 84

WR Adam Thielen: 82

RB Dalvin Cook: 78

WR K.J. Osborn: 74

TE Johnny Mundt: 16

FB C.J. Ham: 14

RB Alexander Mattison: 13

WR Jalen Reagor: 7

OT Oli Udoh: 2

WR Jalen Nailor: 1

First of all, 91 snaps is a ton of snaps. Credit to the Vikings' offense for playing that many snaps and having enough left in the tank to rally for 39 points after halftime. Impressive stuff.

Darrisaw made his return and looked like his usual dominant self. He makes such a noticeable difference when he's in the lineup, and he should continue to look even better going forward. Darrisaw left the game for two snaps because of cramps, and Udoh stepped in because Blake Brandel is on IR with a torn MCL.

Schlottmann also made another start at center. Garrett Bradbury is dealing with a lower back injury, and it seems somewhat unclear when he'll be able to return.

Interestingly, Ham had as many carries (2) and yards (1) as Mattison against the Colts. Ham scored the fifth touchdown of his career on a one-yard plunge.

Reagor didn't have a good day. He was targeted twice on plays right after Jefferson was shaken up and had to leave the game — and both passes were intercepted because Reagor and Cousins weren't on the same page. That's not going to help him see the field more. Reagor did have a long punt return that was overturned because of a questionable penalty.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. the Lions (out of 79)

S Camryn Bynum: 79

CB Duke Shelley: 79

S Harrison Smith: 79

LB Eric Kendricks: 74

OLB Danielle Hunter: 73

CB Patrick Peterson: 72

SCB Chandon Sullivan: 70

OLB Za'Darius Smith: 63

DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 51

LB Jordan Hicks: 51

DT Harrison Phillips: 47

OLB D.J. Wonnum: 38

DT Khyiris Tonga: 31

LB Brian Asamoah: 21

DT James Lynch: 18

DT Esezi Otomewo: 14

CB Kris Boyd: 7

S Josh Metellus: 2

Earlier this season, Asamoah would be mixed in for a handful of snaps as the Vikings tried to find a role for him and get the speedy rookie some valuable experience. He played a career-high 15 snaps in the blowout loss to the Cowboys, but that was largely in garbage time. Asamoah's 13 snaps in Detroit were the first time he saw double-digit plays in a competitive game.

Then, on Saturday, he played a career-high 21 snaps against the Colts, and there were no apparent injury issues with Hicks. Asamoah flew around the field, which is his calling card, and racked up 8 combined tackles, third-most on the team. He popped Michael Pittman on the first of two fumble return touchdowns by Sullivan that referees blew dead. It was an encouraging showing for the rookie out of Oklahoma.

If Kendricks (lower leg/hip contusion) were to miss this Saturday's game against the Giants, Asamoah would make his first career start. He'll like continue to see time going forward either way, as Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings will keep an eye on some veteran players' snap counts now that they've secured a playoff spot. They still want to win games and stay ahead of the 49ers for the No. 2 seed, but giving players some rest is also on their minds.

Otomewo played 14 snaps, up from 11 in his NFL debut the week prior, and recorded his first career QB pressure. He's firmly ahead of Ross Blacklock on the depth chart, as Blacklock was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

Interestingly, Cameron Dantzler was active, but didn't play. Shelley got the start opposite Peterson and was the Vikings' highest-graded player by PFF. When Peterson missed seven snaps with cramps, Boyd was the one who replaced him. On Monday, Kevin O'Connell said that Dantzler was basically only active for emergency reasons.

"Cam Dantzler was able to fight through that illness and be available to us, but he was really minute-to-minute leading up to that game, so hopefully we get him a full week of practice (this week) and get him really, fully back in the mix."

With Patrick Jones II inactive, the Vikings went with just three edge rushers in Hunter, Smith, and Wonnum. Luiji Vilain didn't get any snaps.

Tonga continues to be the Vikings' No. 3 defensive tackle behind Tomlinson and Phillips. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah deserves a lot of credit for adding players like Tonga and Shelley (two ex-Bears, coincidentally) this season.

