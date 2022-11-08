Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson's Remarkable Debut

It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday.

Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.

As we do every week, let's take a look at the Vikings' snap counts from their game in Washington. With Dalvin Tomlinson out and Cam Dantzler leaving due to injury in the first half, the team had to shuffle some things around defensively. But before we get there, let's look at the offense.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Washington (out of 66)

RT Brian O'Neill: 66

RG Ed Ingram: 66

LG Ezra Cleveland: 66

LT Christian Darrisaw: 66

WR Justin Jefferson: 66

QB Kirk Cousins: 65

C Garrett Bradbury: 64

WR Adam Thielen: 62

TE T.J. Hockenson: 60

RB Dalvin Cook: 57

WR K.J. Osborn: 53

TE Johnny Mundt: 15

RB Alexander Mattison: 9

FB C.J. Ham: 6

WR Jalen Reagor: 2

C Austin Schlottman: 2

QB Nick Mullens: 1

When the Vikings acquired Hockenson last week, I thought his role would be somewhat limited in his first game with his new team. I figured there was even a chance that Mundt would lead the tight end group in snaps for this specific game.

Nope. Hockenson played 91 percent of the snaps and was Cousins' second-favorite target. He picked up five first downs, three of which came on third down. Hockenson, TE coach Brian Angelichio, third-string QB David Blough, and everyone else involved in getting the Vikings' newest player up to speed deserve a lot of credit. He might be even closer to a 100 percent snap share this Sunday in Buffalo.

The Vikings' 11 personnel group is set, and that's going to be the look you see most of the time from Kevin O'Connell's offense. Everyone outside of the top 11 is unlikely to play much, barring any injuries. Mundt will still have a role, as will Mattison and Ham. Reagor should see a few snaps every week. But they'll all be used in minor roles as change-of-pace options to spell certain players.

Bradbury and Cousins each briefly had to come out of this game, being replaced by backups Schlottmann and Mullens.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Washington (out of 63)

S Camryn Bynum: 63

CB Patrick Peterson: 63

LB Eric Kendricks: 63

S Harrison Smith: 60

LB Jordan Hicks: 57

OLB Danielle Hunter: 52

SCB Chandon Sullivan: 50

OLB Za'Darius Smith: 46

CB Akayleb Evans: 44

DT Harrison Phillips: 41

DT Jonathan Bullard: 34

OLB D.J. Wonnum: 28

DT James Lynch: 24

DT Khyiris Tonga: 21

CB Cameron Dantzler: 19

DT Ross Blacklock: 11

OLB Patrick Jones II: 11

LB Brian Asamoah: 3

S Josh Metellus: 3

The Vikings missed Tomlinson in this game. He's been one of their best defensive players this season. However, the four players who saw elevated roles in Tomlinson's absence combined to replace his production quite nicely.

Lynch got the start and made a tackle at the line of scrimmage on Washington's first play. Bullard led the group in snaps and recorded a couple pressures. Tonga was noticeable for the second game in a row, tipping a pass and regularly pushing the pocket. Blacklock had a quarterback hurry. The Vikings would like to have Tomlinson back against the Bills, but it sounds like that might not be likely, so they may have to rely on their depth once again.

With Dantzler injuring his ankle, Evans stepped in and played well. He's in line to make his first career start on Sunday in Buffalo.

A number of veterans balled out for the Vikings in this game. Hicks had his best outing of the season, Harrison Smith recorded an interception for the third game in a row, and Hunter and Za'Darius Smith combined for 16 pressures.

Asamoah and Metellus are next up on the depth chart at linebacker and safety, respectively.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.