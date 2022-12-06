Vikings Snap Counts vs. Jets: Blake Brandel, Duke Shelley Fill in Admirably Again

The Vikings might be getting healthy at the right time. They got Dalvin Tomlinson back in Sunday's game against the Jets, and it sounds like Christian Darrisaw and Cameron Dantzler could return this week in Detroit.

For one more week, though, their depth was tested at a couple key spots, and the performance of their backups was a big reason why the Vikings emerged victorious.

Let's dive into this week's snap counts to see what we can learn.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. the Jets (out of 68)

RT Brian O'Neill: 68

RG Ed Ingram: 68

C Garrett Bradbury: 68

LG Ezra Cleveland: 68

LT Blake Brandel: 68

QB Kirk Cousins: 68

WR Justin Jefferson: 65

TE T.J. Hockenson: 61

WR Adam Thielen: 59

RB Dalvin Cook: 51

WR K.J. Osborn: 45

TE Johnny Mundt: 24

RB Alexander Mattison: 17

FB C.J. Ham: 14

WR Jalen Reagor: 2

OT Oli Udoh: 1

WR Jalen Nailor: 1

Brandel has appeared in four consecutive games, making two starts and replacing Darrisaw mid-game twice. And they haven't just been any four games; he's faced the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, and Jets, all of whom are top-five teams in defensive DVOA that boast a stable of dangerous pass rushers.

Outside of a rough day against Dallas, the 2020 sixth-round pick has held his own fairly well, considering the circumstances. Yes, he's given up 12 pressures and six sacks, but his overall pass blocking grades have been pretty solid. Brandel may have had his best game against the Jets; he was adequate in pass protection and shined as a run blocker. Darrisaw may return this week, but the Vikings know they have a capable backup behind their star left tackle.

The Vikings' preferred 11 personnel grouping is quite clear, given the dropoff in snaps from Osborn to Mundt. Mundt and Mattison will continue to mix in, and Ham's 14 snaps were the most he had played since Week 6. It's just the third time this season he's seen at least 14 snaps.

The biggest question to me here is whether or not Reagor will continue to get more involved. He touched the ball on both of his snaps, recording a 38-yard catch on a deep ball and taking an end-around for eight yards. He's such a twitchy athlete that it would make sense for Kevin O'Connell and company to keep finding ways to get him on the field more often.

"I’m proud of where Jalen’s at," O'Connell said on Monday. "We’ve tried to start infusing him more and more in the offense. Every week, we’re allowing him to grow and understanding that he didn’t have the teaching progression that a lot of our players had within the confines of our whole offense. A few weeks back, I challenged Jalen. I said, 'Hey, the more and more comfortable you can get and feel like you can go out and execute all the different jobs that maybe even at multiple positions, the more opportunity I want you to get.'"

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. the Jets (out of 85)

S Camryn Bynum: 85

LB Eric Kendricks: 85

CB Patrick Peterson: 85

S Harrison Smith: 85

SCB Chandon Sullivan: 74

LB Jordan Hicks: 68

OLB Danielle Hunter: 67

OLB Za'Darius Smith: 64

DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 58

DT Harrison Phillips: 53

CB Akayleb Evans: 50

OLB D.J. Wonnum: 47

CB Duke Shelley: 35

DT Khyiris Tonga: 29

OLB Patrick Jones II: 20

DT James Lynch: 18

DT Jonathan Bullard: 6

LB Brian Asamoah: 4

S Josh Metellus: 2

The Vikings have had a lot of huge snap count days on defense this season, but 85 tops them all. They really struggled to get off the field, despite holding the Jets to a 3-of-16 conversion rate on third down. Credit to Bynum, Harrison Smith, Kendricks, and Peterson, who played all 85 snaps and were still making plays at the very end when the Vikings had to keep the Jets out of the end zone.

Tomlinson returned from missing four games with a calf injury and wasn't eased back into action, playing 58 snaps. He looked like himself, tying Hunter for the team lead with three pressures. Neither Hunter nor Za'Darius Smith could get much going on Sunday.

Evans also returned from missing two games with a concussion. He was having a mostly rough day against Garrett Wilson, then took a big friendly fire hit from Harrison Smith and was held out for the rest of the game. He's already been ruled out for the upcoming game in Detroit.

That meant it was Duke Shelley time again. He stepped up once again, allowing three catches on eight targets and breaking up two passes. Shelley has been a hugely important depth piece for the Vikings over the past month or so. With Dantzler coming back, Shelley will return to being a valuable backup.

Bullard left the game very early on with a biceps injury, leading to more snaps for all of the other DTs, including Tonga and Lynch.

Jones played just five snaps against the Patriots but saw 20 in this game and took full advantage, recording a sack and two run stops. He's earned more time moving forward.

The Vikings continue to mix in Asamoah and Metellus very briefly.

