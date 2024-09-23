Vikings to prepare for both Malik Willis, Jordan Love ahead of Packers matchup
Because they don't know who will be playing quarterback for the Packers next Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Vikings will spend the week preparing for both Jordan Love and Malik Willis.
Love suffered a knee injury in Green Bay's season-opening loss against the Eagles in Brazil. He's missed the last two weeks, with Willis stepping in and helping the Packers beat the Colts and Titans behind run-heavy offensive plans. Love will begin this week as a limited practice participant, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, but he remains day-to-day.
There's no doubt that Love would present the more difficult matchup for the Vikings, even at less than 100 percent. The former first-round pick broke out last season with north of 4,000 passing yards, 36 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He's got big-time arm talent.
"When Jordan's in there, we've seen it firsthand, when he gets into rhythm and gets going, he's as talented of a thrower as there is in our league," Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.
Willis is a much different type of QB. The former Titans third-round pick, who the Packers acquired for a seventh-rounder in August, is a dual threat with very little proven production as a passer. So far, he's been a pleasant surprise for Green Bay in a pair of wins, going 25 of 34 for 324 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air while adding 114 yards and a TD on the ground.
LaFleur has expertly schemed around Willis' skill set against two bad teams. In the win over the Colts, Willis dropped back to pass 18 times on 67 offensive plays (27 percent). The Packers ran for 261 yards in that game. It was a little more balanced against Tennessee on Sunday, as he dropped back 25 times on 59 plays (42 percent) in a game where Green Bay ran for 188 yards. Willis ran for 73 of those yards and also had three completions go for at least 30 yards.
"Malik is doing some great things, and Jordan Love is one of the best young quarterbacks in our league," O'Connell said. "We'll prepare as if both will play. It'll require a little bit of work on — they are different with Malik in there. But at the same time, he made some big-time throws and moved the team."
The game plan against Love, who the Vikings played twice last year, would be similar to what it was against someone like C.J. Stroud this past week. If Willis is out there, the focus for Brian Flores' defense will have to be more on stopping Josh Jacobs in the running game and containing a very mobile quarterback. They'll work on both plans this week.
"We're not gonna get the benefit of knowing exactly what we're gonna see," O'Connell said, "so we've gotta make sure we've got a game plan that's extensive for both those guys."