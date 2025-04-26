Vikings trade down, select Maryland WR Tai Felton with pick 102
The Vikings have selected Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton with the 102nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft — the final selection of Round 3 and Day 2.
The Vikings traded down five spots when they were on the clock with their original pick at 97. In going from 97 to 102 in a deal with the Texans, they moved up 45 spots on Day 3, going from 187 to 142.
Felton brings athleticism and production to the table for Minnesota. He's a 6'1", 180-pound receiver with 4.38 speed and nearly a 40-inch vertical. He improved his numbers in all four of his seasons at Maryland, peaking with 96 catches, 1,124 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns as a senior last year.
This pick gives the Vikings another weapon for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. And with Jalen Nailor heading into the final year of his contract, adding a receiver in this spot makes plenty of sense.
It's the second time in the last three years the Vikings have made the final pick of the night on Day 2. In 2023, they took USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon at 102.
The Vikings now hold two picks in short succession at the top of the fifth round on Saturday. Here's their class, as it stands:
Round 1, Pick 24: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Round 3, Pick 102: X
Round 5, Pick 139
Round 5, Pick 142