Vikings unveil Thursday injury report ahead of Steelers showdown
The Minnesota Vikings are entering Sunday's Week 4 game in Dublin against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a fairly clean bill of health after three weeks of numerous impactful injuries.
On Thursday, the team's injury report list an improvement for starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who was a limited participant Thursday after missing practice with a chest injury Wednesday.
Hargrave suffered the injury against the Bengals, though head coach Kevin O'Connell suggested that Hargrave could've returned to the game had it not been a blowout in Minnesota's favor.
The other injury of note is a neck issue that edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is dealing with. He was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his status for Sunday's game up in the air. Van Ginkel played against the Bengals after missing Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the Falcons with a concussion.
Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) was a full participant for a second day in a row and safety Josh Metellus (foot) was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) have already been ruled out.
For Pittsburgh, the big questions are if star defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott will return after missing the last two games.
Elliott was limited in Thursday's practice and he told Pittsburgh media that he's starting to feel good again, "like myself again."
"I'm going to try to get some more work in and if I feel good then I'm a go. If it's still so-so, I'm just going to wait," Elliott said. "I want to get back out there with the guys. I want to compete, but for me, I go full speed. If I can't go full speed, I'm not going to go."
Porter Jr. was also limited with a hamstring injury on Thursday, while linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) missed practice.