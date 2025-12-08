Vikings snap count analysis and notable PFF grades against Commanders

After a miserable four-game losing streak, the Vikings got back to winning and smiling on Sunday in a 31-0 shutout over the woeful Commanders. The story of the day was the big step forward taken by J.J. McCarthy, but there were outstanding performances across the board in this one. Let's take a look at the Vikings' snap counts and notable PFF grades to see what we can learn.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Commanders (out of 64)

LG Donovan Jackson: 64

RG Will Fries: 64

QB J.J. McCarthy: 64

RT Brian O'Neill: 61

C Ryan Kelly: 61

LT Christian Darrisaw: 51

WR Justin Jefferson: 51

WR Jordan Addison: 43

TE Josh Oliver: 40

WR Jalen Nailor: 37

TE T.J. Hockenson: 36

RB Aaron Jones: 29

FB C.J. Ham: 26

TE Ben Sims: 19

RB Jordan Mason: 19

LT Justin Skule: 13

WR Tai Felton: 11

RB Zavier Scott: 6

WR Myles Price: 3

C Michael Jurgens: 3

RT Blake Brandel: 3

The Vikings going up by 31 early in the fourth quarter allowed them to rest some of their stars, including Darrisaw and Jefferson. That meant a guy like Felton got in and recorded his second career reception.

While the game was still competitive, the most notable thing that stands out is the Vikings' use of heavy personnel. Oliver and Hockenson combined for all three of McCarthy's touchdowns, but Sims also played nearly 20 snaps and had an early catch. And the 26 snaps for Ham were the most he's played in a game since 2021.

It should also be noted that the Vikings had all five starting offensive linemen healthy in this game, which has been a rarity this season.

Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)

1. Oliver — 92.8

2. O'Neill — 92.3

3. Kelly — 78.7

4. McCarthy — 78.4

5. Jones — 76.8

Addison, Nailor, and Hockenson also finished just off this list. Basically everyone on the Vikings' offense graded out well, but Oliver and O'Neill received truly elite marks. O'Neill was a big part of Minnesota's success running the ball on the day (28 carries, 141 yards). Kelly played well, Jones ran hard, and McCarthy managed the game at a high level by getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

One area to nitpick would be Fries' pass protection after he allowed four pressures.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Commanders (out of 52)

LB Blake Cashman: 52

S Josh Metellus: 52

CB Byron Murphy Jr: 52

LB Eric Wilson: 52

S Harrison Smith: 52

DT Jalen Redmond: 41

DT Jonathan Allen: 39

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 39

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 34

OLB Jonathan Greenard: 29

OLB Dallas Turner: 27

DT Javon Hargrave: 27

CB Fabian Moreau: 20

S Jay Ward: 19

DT Taki Taimani: 16

DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 15

LB Ivan Pace Jr: 6

Nothing too out of the ordinary here. Wilson has played so well that he's earned an every-down role in the defense. Redmond continues to lead the way in snaps at defensive tackle. The Vikings rotated their three outside linebackers in and out, which makes sense given that both Greenard and Van Ginkel have been banged up this season. Ward and Moreau both got some action in the secondary with Theo Jackson out, while Taimani and Ingram-Dawkins benefited from Levi Drake Rodriguez's absence.

Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)

1. Hargrave — 93.0

2. Smith — 90.1

3. Van Ginkel — 81.0

4. Rodgers — 75.5

5. Wilson — 73.9

Leading the way, and understandably so, are the three players who forced takeaways in the game. Hargrave made an outstanding play to force and recover a fumble near the sideline in the second half. Smith snagged his 38th career interception and also had three pressures as a blitzer. Van Ginkel did his signature move by tipping and picking off a screen pass, and he nearly took it the distance for another pick-six.

Wilson, who continues to stuff the stat sheet, had a sack on three pressures. Redmond, who also had a sack, finished right off of this list. Other strong grades went to Turner, Greenard, and Cashman on a great day for the Vikings' defense.

More Vikings coverage