Vikings vs. 49ers, Preseason Week 2: How to Watch, Preview, Streaming

After a productive two days of joint practices this week, the Vikings and 49ers are set to clash in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. It'll be Kevin O'Connell's first time coaching in U.S. Bank Stadium, and the last time he'll do so until the regular season rolls around in three weeks.

O'Connell declined to share the plan the Vikings have for playing starters in this game, but it's possible we'll see Kirk Cousins and the first-team offense run at least a series or two.

More importantly, this will be another big opportunity for backup quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, who are still competing for the No. 2 job behind Cousins. It's also a critical time for players up and down the roster who are hoping to solidify roles or earn roster spots.

Updated Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes it at WR, DL?

One key spot to keep an eye on is wide receiver, where players like Trishton Jackson, Myron Mitchell, and Albert Wilson are hoping to crack the back end of the roster. Another is at defensive tackle, which features a stiff competition between James Lynch, Jaylen Twyman, Esezi Otomewo, T.Y. McGill, and others for a couple spots.

Once again, I'll also be paying close attention to rookies like Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Ed Ingram, and Brian Asamoah as they get another taste of NFL game action. Rookie RB Ty Chandler, one of the stars of last week's game, missed the Vikings' most recent practice with an ankle injury and it's unclear if he'll play in this game.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4.5 (O/U 39.5)

TV Channel: FOX 9 (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN

Online/Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

