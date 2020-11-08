Vikings vs. Lions Live Score Updates

In their fourth try, can the Vikings finally get their first home win of the season? We're about to find out if they can win their second straight division game and get to 3-5 by beating the Detroit Lions.

Here's what you need to get ready for the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (player families, mostly)

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4 (O/U 52)

TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand is officially active. He'll play alongside Jeff Gladney and Kris Boyd, with Chris Jones as the primary backup. Lions QB Matthew Stafford is active, as expected.

If you can't watch, follow along with our live updates below. Make sure to refresh the page for the latest updates.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Live Updates

First Quarter

Vikings 13, Lions 0

1:26: Touchdown, Irv Smith Jr. The Vikings once again marched down the field on just five plays and punched it in. They already have three pass plays of 20-plus yards and Dalvin Cook is averaging eight yards per carry. Zero resistance from the Lions' defense. Dan Bailey missed the PAT, though.

4:11: No good! Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal misses wide left. It seems like kickers never miss against the Vikings, so that felt weird. Vikings take over with decent field position.

Vikings 7, Lions 0

10:39: What a start for the Vikings. They force a three-and-out on defense and then march down the field on five plays for a touchdown. Dalvin Cook punched it in for his 12th score of the season.