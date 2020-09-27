Vikings vs. Titans Live Score Updates, Discussion

Will the Vikings finally win a game in 2020, or will the nightmarish losing streak continue? Time to find out.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Will's pick: Titans 27, Vikings 17

Unfortunately for the Vikings, these first two weeks didn't look like a fluke. This is a team with major holes at guard, defensive tackle, and cornerback, with a struggling quarterback and some key injuries not helping things either. The Vikings are probably still going to win 5-7 games because they have plenty of talent and some young players should improve, but I can't pick them to win this week based on what I've seen so far.

Last week's pick: Vikings 30, Colts 24. Season record: 1-1

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium.

Live Updates

Second Quarter

Vikings 14, Titans 6

8:56: How about this Vikings offense, folks? A 31-yard deep ball to Justin Jefferson sets up a dime from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone. That was sweet. Cousins went 6 for 6 for 76 yards a TD on the drive.

14:48: Harrison Smith is good at football. His 24th career interception ends a Titans scoring threat.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Titans 6

2:43: Dalvin Cook to the house! He takes it 39 yards for the score and the Vikings have the lead.

Titans 6, Vikings 0

6:01: After trading three and outs, the Vikings get the ball back and Dalvin Cook fumbles it. He landed on CJ Ham and the ball came out. Titans got a long return but stall in the red zone again.

Titans 3, Vikings 0

11:44: Titans get on the board with a field goal. Holton Hill was burned for a 44-yard gain, but Shamar Stephen made a nice play to stall the drive.

