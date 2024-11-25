Vikings waive Nick Muse on his birthday; Akayleb Evans claimed by Panthers
The Vikings have waived tight end Nick Muse, they announced on Monday. He's expected to be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Muse, a seventh-round pick out of South Carolina in 2022, was activated from injured reserve and played on Sunday in Chicago for the first time since Week 2. He saw a career-high six snaps on offense and 16 on special teams in the Vikings' overtime win.
The Vikings were without Josh Oliver due to an ankle injury, which created an opportunity for Muse as the No. 3 tight end. He's the TE4 behind T.J. Hockenson, Oliver, and Johnny Mundt when everyone is healthy. The Vikings also have tight ends Robert Tonyan and Sammis Reyes on their practice squad.
This move opens up a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster. The timing of that happening around the same time that Daniel Jones cleared waivers is intriguing, but it seems more likely that OLB Gabriel Murphy will be activated from IR to take that spot.
Muse turned 26 years old on Monday. The Vikings even wished him a happy birthday on social media about eight hours before announcing he'd been waived! (To be clear, they do a happy birthday post for every player, and waiving Muse to put him on the practice squad is just a procedural move to create roster space).
Muse pointed out on social media that his brother Tanner was also cut by the Raiders on his birthday (September 6) in 2021.
Evans claimed by Panthers
Former Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans, who was waived on Saturday, was claimed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. He figures to get a potential opportunity to play down the stretch for the 3-8 Panthers.
Evans was a fourth-round pick out of Missouri in 2022. He started 2 games as a rookie and 15 games for the Vikings last season, but he had fallen down to at least fifth on the CB depth chart this season when he was waived to make room for Muse on the 53-man roster. Evans played just three defensive snaps this season, all coming in the first game of the season. He had also appeared in seven games on special teams.
Evans joins Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Esezi Otomewo, and Vederian Lowe as Vikings 2022 draftees who are no longer with the organization. The other five are Ed Ingram, Brian Asamoah, Ty Chandler, Jalen Nailor, and Muse, who are all backups, rotational players, or reserves.