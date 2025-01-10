Vikings, Wilf family donate $1 million to wildfire relief in California
The Vikings and the Wilf Family Foundations, led by owners Zygi and Mark Wilf, have donated $1 million to "support on-the-ground relief efforts in communities affected by the California wildfires," the team announced on Friday.
"As we witness the continued devastation from these wildfires, our hearts go out to the tens of thousands of residents who have been directly impacted, to the individuals who have tragically lost their lives and to the first responders who are desperately fighting to protect their community and mitigate the destruction," the Wilf Family Ownership Group said in a statement.
Wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday and have spread across tens of thousands of acres over the past few days due to high wind speeds. Entire neighborhoods have burned down, causing mass evacuations. According to CBS News, "at least 10 people are dead, more than 10,000 structures have been destroyed and over 300,000 residents are under evacuation orders or warnings."
The NFL announced that a total of $5 million is being donated to support the affected communities. That's led by individual donations from the LA Rams, the LA Chargers, and their playoff opponents this week, the Vikings and the Houston Texans. The NFL Foundation is also chipping in.
"We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors," commissioner Roger Gooddell said in a statement. "The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need."
The Wilf family has a history of stepping up in difficult situations, including large donations towards COVID-19 relief and social justice causes in 2020.
The NFL moved Monday night's game between the Rams and Vikings from LA to the Arizona Cardinals' stadium in Glendale, AZ.
