Waiting in case J.J. McCarthy gets injured? The latest Aaron Rodgers speculation
June is maturing and Aaron Rodgers remains in NFL limbo. What's the hold up?
Asked by Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen if Rodgers might be waiting in case J.J. McCarthy suffers an injury during the summer, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he still believes Rodgers will end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I can't say he's rooting for [McCarthy] to get hurt, it's just sort of a back-of-mind feeling of that maybe he's sort of waiting that out. It's hard with Aaron Rodgers because he's so unpredictable and this is his first foray into free agency, so I can't even begin to get into his mind," Fowler said Tuesday on KFAN-FM 100.3.
"Look, he's a smart guy. He sees a team with a good offense, a really good offensive coach and nine dome games guaranteed. That's pretty attractive to him I would assume. I still think, you know you talk to people in Pittsburgh, they say they remain optimistic, they're going to wait a little while longer for Aaron Rodgers, they've been in contact with Aaron Rodgers. It still points to Pittsburgh, but until it happens you at least wonder if he's waiting something out like that."
Minnesota appears to be full steam ahead with McCarthy. The 22-year-old has met with the media like a typical No. 1 QB does for the Vikings, and he's been connecting on and off the field with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to build chemistry.
Rodgers being unsigned could be the best-case scenario for the Vikings. If McCarthy were to suffer an injury, the Vikings would at least have the option to call Rodgers and see if he's interested. Still, Pittsburgh appears to be Rodgers' final destination.
"I think he'll be there in late July, ready for training camp," Jon Robinson, the former Titans general manager, said Tuesday on Good Morning Football. "I still think he's a really good player. I still think he loves the game, and I think that football is what he has, and I think that he wants to do it on his timetable. He's earned that right and in time he'll be putting on the black and yellow."