Vikings will reportedly 'explore established options' at quarterback

To no one's surprise, just as the 2025-26 season is set to close on the Vikings, there's a fresh report saying Minnesota's front office will look to beef up the quarterback room during the offseason.

According to Dianna Russini, who connected with Vikings fans last offseason during Minnesota's alleged interest in Aaron Rodgers, the Vikings plan to "explore established options via trade or free agency to strengthen its quarterback room."

At the same time, Russini says the Vikings have "no plans to move on" from J.J. McCarthy, who will start his 10th game of the season in Minnesota's Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

None of this is a surprise. No one in Minnesota who follows the team closely has wondered if the Vikings will bring the same quarterback room back in 2026. It's clear that Carson Wentz's time in Minnesota is done, and there's no way the Vikings would entertain a 1-2 punch of McCarthy and Max Brosmer next season.

Other quarterbacks the Vikings have employed this season, including John Wolford, Desmond Ridder, and Brett Rypien, aren't the caliber of quarterback needed to either compete with McCarthy for the starting job or be ready to replace him, for injury or otherwise, and keep Minnesota's talented roster competitive enough to stay in the playoff race.

If the Vikings don't swing for the fences in a trade for Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or Kyler Murray, the next tier of quarterbacks might start with Mac Jones, who could hypothetically be had for less in a trade with the 49ers.

Rodgers is also worth monitoring, as he'll be a free agent; however, it remains to be seen whether the 42-year-old will retire or return for a 22nd season.

Beyond those names, the Vikings could find an "established" quarterback to be QB2 in Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Jimmy Garoppolo, Malik Willis, or Gardner Minshew. All of them are set to be free agents in March.

Jones and Willis could be looking for starting jobs next season due to their strong performances when called upon this season. Jones went 5-3 in eight starts for the 49ers, and he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,153 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Willis has only made one start, but he's 30-of-35 passing for 422 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 123 rush yards and two scores.

Wilson, Mariota, Taylor, Garoppolo, and Minshew are likely backups at this point, and bringing any one of them in would make it very clear that McCarthy will enter 2026 as Minnesota's starting QB.

