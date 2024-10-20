Watch: J.J. McCarthy plays catch on sideline before Vikings-Lions
Injured rookie QB J.J. McCarthy is on the sideline for a Vikings game for the first time today. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick who suffered a torn meniscus in his preseason debut, has progressed in his recovery enough to join his teammates on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for this huge Vikings-Lions showdown.
McCarthy even got to throw a football around a little bit during pregame warmups.
Previously, McCarthy was moving around on crutches or a motorized scooter and had to watch games from afar. But today, he'll get to see the action up close with his teammates and feel the energy inside the stadium during a massive rivalry game between two of the best teams in the NFL.
The No. 10 overall pick out of Michigan in April, McCarthy remains the Vikings' future at quarterback despite Sam Darnold leading them to a 5-0 start to this season. The 2025 QB situation could become a discussion if Darnold plays at a high level all year, but that's a bridge the team will cross if it gets there. For now, as the Vikings remain focused on each week of this promising season, McCarthy is still the favorite to be under center during Week 1 next year.