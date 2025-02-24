We instructed AI to be a scout and identify 10 Vikings must-haves at the NFL Combine
We instructed Elon Musk's Grok 3 artificial intelligence to act as an NFL scout with a 180 IQ who is tasked with identifying 10 players at the scouting combine who fit the Minnesota Vikings' biggest needs ahead of the 2025 season.
We'll get to the 10 players in a second, but Grok, when asked, explained that it arrived at its selections by evaluating the Vikings' roster and understanding that Minnesota "must nail a starter" with their first-round pick (No. 24 overall) because they only have two fifth-rounders and a projected third-round comp pick in the draft.
The players identified include three interior offensive linemen, two running backs, three cornerbacks and two defensive tackles.
That makes sense since the Vikings need upgrades on the interior O-lineto complement star tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, and running back is a big need with Aaron Jones set to hit free agency ahead of his age-30 season. The Eagles proved that you can never have enough monsters on the interior defensive line, and cornerback is potentially an extreme need with Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin all eligible for free agency.
Here are the players that AI super-intelligence thinks Minnesota should watch closely at the combine.
1. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Booker is a behemoth at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds. He might not fall to 24, but if he does the Vikings might be crazy to pass on him. He would project as an instant starter at right guard. Booker had an 87.5 PFF grade in pass blocking in 2024 and he didn't allow a sack.
2. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Jackson is another beast who can play both guard and tackle. He started for the Buckeyes at left guard in his first five games of 2024 and played left tackle the last six games. He allowed just four pressures as a guard and then surrendered 15 pressures and two sacks (both against Penn State) when he moved over to tackle.
3. Josh Conerly Jr., IOL, Oregon
He started every game at left tackle for the Ducks but he has the size and flexibility to move inside to guard. In 526 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just six hurries and zero sacks. He gave up two pressures in the season opener and four against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He was perfect in 12 games in between.
4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Henderson might run the 40 in a sub-4.4 time at the combine. He's a freak athletes with dynamic speed and has the ability to change the game as a runner and a receiver. He's been compared to a poor man's Jahmyr Gibbs.
5. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
“You are going to start hearing a lot more about OmarionHampton. He’s going to be at the Combine around 225, he’s going to run in the mid 4.4s and he’s going to have about 6% body
fat," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah said last week. He's a freak athlete with incredible strength.
6. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Morrison is a 6-foot-tall corner with dynamic coverage skills. Todd McShay was recently raving about Morrison when he went up against Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023. Injuries limited Morrison to seven games in 2024.
7. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
In 2024, Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country after racking up 67 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 passes defended. Back in 2022, he had a season with 12 tackles for loss. Barron is a physical player who would be a great fit for the Vikings if he happens to make it to No. 24 overall.
8. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he might slip in the draft due to his size. But his production cannot be questioned. With six interceptions—including three returned for touchdowns—in his last 20 games at Kentucky, he has ball hawk potential.
9. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Grant is a massive human being, listed at roughly 340 pounds, who has unusual explosiveness for his size. Dudes that big aren't supposed to be able to chase down running backs at the second level. His combination of size, quickness, and power make him a handful to block, whether it's a run play or a dropback pass. His bull rush is nasty. Grant had 6.5 sacks and ten batted passes over the last two seasons.
10. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Harmon a huge 2024 season for the Ducks (5 sacks, 11 TFL, 4 PD, 2 FF, 2 FR). He led all interior linemen in QB pressures with 43, according to PFF. Harmon is a big dude at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, but he can really get after the passer in addition to being a good run defender.
