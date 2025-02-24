Inside The Vikings

We instructed AI to be a scout and identify 10 Vikings must-haves at the NFL Combine

A fascinating look at how technology puts on a genius hat and identifies potential Vikings fits.

Joe Nelson

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos Western National area scout Sae Woon Jo talks with Washington running back Dillon Johnson (RB15) and Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (RB25) during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos Western National area scout Sae Woon Jo talks with Washington running back Dillon Johnson (RB15) and Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (RB25) during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We instructed Elon Musk's Grok 3 artificial intelligence to act as an NFL scout with a 180 IQ who is tasked with identifying 10 players at the scouting combine who fit the Minnesota Vikings' biggest needs ahead of the 2025 season.

We'll get to the 10 players in a second, but Grok, when asked, explained that it arrived at its selections by evaluating the Vikings' roster and understanding that Minnesota "must nail a starter" with their first-round pick (No. 24 overall) because they only have two fifth-rounders and a projected third-round comp pick in the draft.

The players identified include three interior offensive linemen, two running backs, three cornerbacks and two defensive tackles.

That makes sense since the Vikings need upgrades on the interior O-lineto complement star tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, and running back is a big need with Aaron Jones set to hit free agency ahead of his age-30 season. The Eagles proved that you can never have enough monsters on the interior defensive line, and cornerback is potentially an extreme need with Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin all eligible for free agency.

Here are the players that AI super-intelligence thinks Minnesota should watch closely at the combine.

1. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Tyler Booke
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Booker is a behemoth at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds. He might not fall to 24, but if he does the Vikings might be crazy to pass on him. He would project as an instant starter at right guard. Booker had an 87.5 PFF grade in pass blocking in 2024 and he didn't allow a sack.

2. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackso
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Jackson is another beast who can play both guard and tackle. He started for the Buckeyes at left guard in his first five games of 2024 and played left tackle the last six games. He allowed just four pressures as a guard and then surrendered 15 pressures and two sacks (both against Penn State) when he moved over to tackle.

3. Josh Conerly Jr., IOL, Oregon

Josh Conerl
Oregon offensive linemen Nishad Strother, center, and Josh Conerly Jr., right, engage Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He started every game at left tackle for the Ducks but he has the size and flexibility to move inside to guard. In 526 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just six hurries and zero sacks. He gave up two pressures in the season opener and four against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He was perfect in 12 games in between.

4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderso
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Henderson might run the 40 in a sub-4.4 time at the combine. He's a freak athletes with dynamic speed and has the ability to change the game as a runner and a receiver. He's been compared to a poor man's Jahmyr Gibbs.

5. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampto
Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Warren Burrell (4) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“You are going to start hearing a lot more about OmarionHampton. He’s going to be at the Combine around 225, he’s going to run in the mid 4.4s and he’s going to have about 6% body
fat," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah said last week. He's a freak athlete with incredible strength.

6. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morriso
Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. The catch was reviewed and ruled and incomplete pass and Morrison was given a pass interference penalty. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Morrison is a 6-foot-tall corner with dynamic coverage skills. Todd McShay was recently raving about Morrison when he went up against Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023. Injuries limited Morrison to seven games in 2024.

7. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barro
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 2024, Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country after racking up 67 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 passes defended. Back in 2022, he had a season with 12 tackles for loss. Barron is a physical player who would be a great fit for the Vikings if he happens to make it to No. 24 overall.

8. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairsto
Oct 14, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he might slip in the draft due to his size. But his production cannot be questioned. With six interceptions—including three returned for touchdowns—in his last 20 games at Kentucky, he has ball hawk potential.

9. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Gran
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grant is a massive human being, listed at roughly 340 pounds, who has unusual explosiveness for his size. Dudes that big aren't supposed to be able to chase down running backs at the second level. His combination of size, quickness, and power make him a handful to block, whether it's a run play or a dropback pass. His bull rush is nasty. Grant had 6.5 sacks and ten batted passes over the last two seasons.

10. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmo
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Harmon a huge 2024 season for the Ducks (5 sacks, 11 TFL, 4 PD, 2 FF, 2 FR). He led all interior linemen in QB pressures with 43, according to PFF. Harmon is a big dude at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, but he can really get after the passer in addition to being a good run defender.

