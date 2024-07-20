What is Vikings' biggest roster hole heading into the 2024 season?
Heading into training camp, what is the Vikings' biggest roster hole? Unless you want to make the argument that it's quarterback, given the importance of that position, there are a few areas that stand out. Cornerback, maybe. The interior offensive line is a question mark. But the position group that seems to have the strongest argument as Minnesota's most notable weakness is defensive tackle. That's what Jared Dubin at CBS Sports recently chose as the Vikings' biggest roster hole.
"Harrison Phillips is a solid player, but the Vikes are counting on guys like Jerry Tillery, 2023 fifth-rounder Jaquelin Roy and 2024 seventh-rounder Levi (Drake) Rodriguez next to him," Dubin wrote. "That is highly concerning, even with Brian Flores magicking things up for them."
He's not wrong. After losing Dalvin Tomlinson last offseason, the Vikings had arguably the worst DT room in the NFL in 2023. Journeyman veteran Jonathan Bullard started next to Phillips, and the other tackles who saw at least 100 snaps were Dean Lowry, Khyiris Tonga, and Sheldon Day. Minnesota didn't do much to address that hole this offseason, either. The Vikings brought back Bullard, signed Tillery and Jonah Williams, and drafted Rodriguez in the seventh round.
Tillery is an interesting player to follow this year. The 27-year-old was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2019 and has started 39 games across five seasons. He didn't pan out in Los Angeles, but had the best season of his career last year with the Raiders, who claimed him off waivers in November 2022. Tillery had a 67.7 PFF grade and a roughly ten percent pressure rate last season. The Vikings have very little in the way of pass rush ability in their DT room — Phillips and Bullard are known for their run defense — so Tillery could be very important if he can build on his 2023 performance.
Roy and Rodriguez also have some potential upside, but nonetheless, this is a very unproven group of defensive tackles outside of the veteran Phillips.