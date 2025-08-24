What’s next for the Vikings? WR trade possibilities after recent moves
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings' front office are wheeling and dealing on the trade market. With recent trades of Sam Howell and Harrison Phillips, they're building a pretty nice package of draft capital for a potential veteran WR deal in the coming days.
Picks acquired:
- 5th-round pick (2026)
- 6th-round pick (2026)
- 6th-round pick (2027)
- 7th-round pick (2027)
Players/picks given up:
- Harrison Phillips, DT
- Sam Howell, QB
- 6th-round pick (2026)
- 7th-round pick (2027)
The Vikings have essentially acquired an extra 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for Phillips in Howell. Is that enough of a package to acquire a veteran wide receiver like Adam Thielen?
The two most recent NFL trades involving a wide receiver include San Francisco acquiring Skyy Moore and a seventh-rounder from the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-rounder, and New Orleans acquiring Devaughn Vele from Denver in exchange for a fourth and seventh-round pick.
Despite being 35 years old, Thielen could generate more value on the trade market than either of those players. If Carolina asks for more than a fifth and sixth-round pick, it might behoove the Vikings to just look elsewhere.
Other options
There are plenty of other options that could become available for a similar price. Romeo Doubs or Mecole Hardman from the Packers are two reasonable targets, Kendrick Bourne or Ja'Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots and Curtis Samuel from the Bills are also players that could make a lot of sense.
Minnesota obviously has other draft picks for 2026 and 2027 that they can use in any trade, but acquiring two extra ones could soften the blow for a veteran wide receiver like Thielen, who could just have one or two seasons left in the tank.
With Jordan Addison back from suspension after three weeks, and Jalen Nailor's injury not being anything too serious, Minnesota probably doesn't want to give up too much for a player who could be their WR4 at some point this season. Adofo-Mensah clearly has a plan, as he presumably looks to find another weapon for J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings' offense.