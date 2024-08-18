What the Stephon Gilmore signing means for the Vikings' cornerback room
The Vikings are signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to various reports on Sunday morning. Roughly a week after hosting him on a visit and making their pitch, they've landed the starting outside corner they desperately needed.
Gilmore turns 34 in a month, but make no mistake: This is a big-time mid-August addition for Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores. Despite being in the journeyman phase of his potential Hall of Fame career — Gilmore is joining his fifth team in as many seasons — he's continued to play at a very high level year in and year out. Over his last two seasons with the Cowboys and Colts, he hasn't missed a single game and has earned strong PFF grades (79.1 in 2022, 74.4 last year).
A decline is always possible at his age, but there haven't yet been any signs that one is coming. Gilmore figures to step right into an every-down role on the outside for Flores, who was his defensive coordinator for two seasons in New England when he was at his peak. Flores wants to play more man coverage this season, and Gilmore is still capable of doing that effectively.
What does this signing mean for the Vikings' broader cornerback room? In general, it raises both the floor and ceiling for Minnesota and makes all the other pieces fit into more natural roles. As long as he's the same guy he was last year, Gilmore can basically be the CB1 and never come off the field. That leaves Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin (assuming he eventually recovers from his hamstring injury) to compete for the other outside spot when the Vikings are in a big nickel grouping with Josh Metellus in the slot.
When the Vikings have three corners on the field, both Murphy and Griffin can be out there alongside Gilmore. That could mean Metellus is on the sideline or it could occur in dime packages with three corners, three safeties, and likely just one of the two off-ball linebackers (Ivan Pace Jr. and Blake Cashman). By adding Gilmore, Flores now has significantly more versatility with what he can do. This is a move that helps the entire defense make more sense, from the pass rush to the back end.
If Griffin is healthy, the other journeyman veteran the Vikings signed recently — Fabian Moreau — can be the CB4. He's started 38 games over the last three seasons but with mediocre grades, so that's a better fit for him. Akayleb Evans, who has seen plenty of work in training camp with the first-team defense since the injuries to Mekhi Blackmon and Griffin, is probably CB5. If the Vikings keep six corners on the 53-man roster, that last spot can go to someone like Duke Shelley or impressive undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern.
The Vikings have been stretched thin at cornerback throughout camp. But with Gilmore coming on board, you can squint and see the makings of a solid group at that position this year.