What will the Vikings do with the No. 24 pick? Insider Tom Pelissero weighs in
- Minnesota owns the 24th overall pick in the first round of the draft.
- Trading back seems to be widely considered the "ideal" scenario.
What are the Vikings going to do with the No. 24 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night? Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota resident who has blossomed into one of the top NFL insiders, has some thoughts on the topic.
"You can probably safely check off certain things they're not going to do. They're not going to take a quarterback. I would not anticipate they're going to draft a wide receiver. They've done a lot of work already in free agency fortifying both lines. One logical potential spot would be addressing the secondary," Pelissero said Tuesday morning on Good Morning Football.
"They had significant attrition there. Cam Bynum of course leaving. They did bring back Byron Murphy, but their other starting corners from last year — Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin — those guys are not back."
Pelissero also sees a trade back to restock a rather bare draft cupboard as a possibility.
"I would anticipate its a best-player-available scenario, which it kind of has to be when you're sitting there with only four picks," he said. "Maybe the ideal scenario though would be somebody wanting to trade up, maybe come back into Round 1, get one of those quarterbacks."
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Titans and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders could hear his name called in the top 10, there's a chance that someone like Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could be available when the Vikings are on the clock. Another quarterback whose freakish athleticism might tempt teams to take him in the first round is Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
Eric Edholm, in his newest mock draft for NFL.com, has the Giants trading back into the first round to acquire the No. 24 pick from Minnesota so they can take Milroe. In that fake trade, Edholm has the Giants sending the Vikings pick Nos. 34, 99 and 105 for No. 24.
The Vikings currently have just four picks in the draft.
- Round 1: 24th overall
- Round 3: 97th overall (comp pick)
- Round 5: 139th overall
- Round 6: 187th overall
In Edholm's fake trade scenario, the Vikings would have these picks.
- Round 2: 34th overall
- Round 3: 97th overall (comp pick)
- Round 3: 99th overall (comp pick)
- Round 4: 105th overall
- Round 5: 139th overall
- Round 6: 187th overall
That's not a bad haul since the Vikings would be going from two picks in the top 100 to four picks in the top 105, with the cost being falling back from No. 24 to 34 for their first selection.
What are the Vikings saying they'll do? Here's what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said about holding the 24th overall pick when he met with the media last week.
"I can tell you that given where we're picking, we're excited about a lot of different players at every part of the board that we have current picks at," Adofo-Mensah said, adding that he's confident they'll find players who can help "not just this year with Year 1 roles, but for the future."
They're not going to divulge company secrets and everything appears to be a possibility just over 48 hours before the draft begins.