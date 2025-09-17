When is the last time Carson Wentz played with this much talent around him?
While the Vikings offense has looked putrid in seven of eight quarters to begin the season 1-1, there's no question that Wentz will be playing on a team with terrific infrastructure, from head coach Kevin O'Connell to a talented offensive line and dangerous skill position players.
Having been a backup with limited regular-season snaps the last two seasons with the Chiefs and Rams, the last time Wentz played truly meaningful snaps was in 2022 with the Commanders. Wentz had 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games that season, but it's noteworthy that the 2022 Commanders didn't have a strong roster.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Commanders graded 26th in pass blocking, 24th in run blocking, 15th in receiving and 24th in running the football. Their defense ranked 13th, serving as the strongest unit on an overall middling roster.
What's interesting — but perhaps not surprising — is that Wentz seems to play to the level of his supporting cast. When his team's PFF grades are good, he's good. When he's team's PFF grades are average or below average, he follows suit.
Take a look at how he performed compared to his team's PFF grades from 2017 to 2022.
2022 Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
- Pass blocking: 26th
- Run blocking: 24th
- Running: 24th
- Receiving: 15th
- Defense: 13th
Wentz was the starter to begin the season before a broken finger opened the door for Taylor Heinicke, who never really gave the job back. Wentz completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had seven touchdown passes in the first two weeks.
2021 Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
- Pass blocking: 23rd
- Run blocking: 9th
- Running: 5th
- Receiving: 23rd
- Defense: 7th
Playing behind a below average offensive line, Wentz completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 2021 Colts started the season 1-4 before rattling off wins in eight of the next 10 games, only to lose in Weeks 17 and 18 and miss the playoffs.
2020 Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)
- Pass blocking: 16th
- Run blocking: 17th
- Running: 26th
- Receiving: 32nd
- Defense: 18th
Wentz went 3-8-1 as the starter. He completed 57.4% of his attempts and finished with almost as many interceptions (15) as touchdowns (16). It's notable that he struggled on a Philly team whose wide receivers and tight ends were ranked dead last by PFF.
2019 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
- Pass blocking: 3rd
- Run blocking: 1st
- Running: 28th
- Receiving: 21st
- Defense: 18th
These Eagles were graded very well by PFF on the offensive line, but the running game, receivers and defense left something to be desired. Wentz was still good, however, passing for 4,039 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63.9% of his attempts.
2018 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
- Pass blocking: 9th
- Run blocking: 5th
- Running: 29th
- Receiving: 12th
- Defense: 5th
Suffering from a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, these Eagles started 4-6 before winning five of six to end the regular season and make the playoffs. Despite a poor running game, Wentz started 11 games and completed a career-high 69.6% of his passes for 3,079 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions before a back injury ended his season.
2017 Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
- Pass blocking: 10th
- Run blocking: 2nd
- Running: 22nd
- Receiving: 8th
- Defense: 2nd
Wentz was having an MVP-caliber season before suffering a torn ACL that December. Nick Foles went on to guide the Eagles to the Super Bowl, but Wentz is remembered for leading the NFL with a 78.9 QBR while passing for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished third in the MVP vote.
Injuries in Minnesota are a factor
It's unclear if left tackle Christian Darrisaw will make his season debut Sunday against the Bengals. It's also not known if center Ryan Kelly will return from a concussion this week. If both are back, Wentz will have the top offensive line Minnesota has to offer — much better than what J.J. McCarthy played behind in Weeks 1 and 2.
Running backs Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler are on injured reserve with strained hamstrings, and wide receiver Jordan Addison will be serving the final game of his three-game suspension.
Still, the pieces Wentz has to work with are strong with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Mason available to him as weapons. If Wentz is properly protected, he's proven time and time again in his career that he's more than capable to leading a team to victory.