Where the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 8
The Vikings fell on their face in a 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, with the lossing dropping them to 3-3 overall and significantly down in the NFC standings entering Week 8.
Before Monday night's doubleheader, the Vikings are 12th in the 16-team NFC. They're tied with the 3-3 Falcons, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker, and they're just behind the Cowboys (3-3-1) and Panthers (4-3). Right behind Minnesota are the Commanders (3-4), Cardinals (2-5), Giants (2-5), and Saints (1-6).
If the playoffs started today, the Vikings would be on the outside looking in. However, with the fact that nobody is really running away with the conference this season, it only takes one game for Minnesota to make a quick jump back up in the standings.
What's next for Minnesota?
Coming off the physical game Sunday against the Eagles, Minnesota has a quick turnaround to take on the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles. The Chargers might be one the only team bitten harder by the injury bug than Minnesota this season.
Subscribe: Sign up for the FREE Vikings On SI newsletter
Both of L.A.'s top tackles are out with Rashawn Slater going on injured reserve in training camp and Joe Alt missing Sunday loss to the Colts with an ankle injury. Running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton have both been placed on injured reserve as well. On top of all of that, they're missing numerous defensive pieces.
The Chargers are coming off a 38-24 loss to the Colts, marking their third loss in four weeks. Their lone win in that time was against the 1-6 Dolphins.
After the mini-bye, the Vikings will then head out to take on a Detroit Lions squad that has bested the Vikings in each of the last five meetings.
Following the Week 9 showdown with the Lions, the Vikings return home to take on the Ravens. Baltimore has lost four straight but look to be getting Lamar Jackson back sooner rather than later.
That's followed by the Bears coming to town. Since the Vikings' Week 1 over Chicago, the Bears have improved and now own a 4-2 record with games coming up against the Ravens, Bengals, and Giants before their trip to U.S. Bank Stadium.
The rest of the schedule
- Week 12 @ (4-1-1) Packers
- Week 13 @ (4-2) Seahawks
- Week 14 vs. (3-4) Commanders
- Week 15 @ (3-3-1) Cowboys - SNF
- Week 16 @ (2-5) Giants
- Week 17 vs. (4-2) Lions - Christmas Day
- Week 18 vs. (4-1-1) Packers