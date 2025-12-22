Perfect weekend sets Vikings up to dagger Detroit, possibly Green Bay

After a delicious weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will have an opportunity to eliminate the Detroit Lions, or possibly the Green Bay Packers, from playoff contention. The opportunity is all thanks to Green Bay's meltdown at Soldier Field on Saturday night and Detroit's home loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Entering Week 17, only two playoff spots remain up for grabs in the NFC: The last wild card and the NFC South division title. Green Bay and Detroit are the only two teams still in the running for the final wild-card spot, and the South is down to the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit can only make the playoffs as the last wild card if they win out and the Packers lose their final two games. That would see the Lions at 10-7, with the Packers a half-game back at 9-7-1. On the flip side, the Packers can clinch with a win or a Detroit loss or tie. Simple as that.

That's where the Vikings enter the fray.

If the Vikings beat the Lions on Christmas Day, it's over for the Lions. They're done. Burnt toast. On to the offseason.

If the Vikings lose to the Lions, the goal for Minnesota fans will be watching the Packers lose at home to the Ravens on Saturday night. Baltimore is on life support, needing to win out and have the Steelers lose their final two games to win the AFC North, so you can rest assured the Ravens will bring everything they have to Lambeau Field.

A Lions win paired with a Packers loss sets up the ultimate scenario, which would give the Vikings a chance to spoil Green Bay's season. Can you imagine the drool dripping from Vikings fans' mouths at the opportunity to beat the Packers in Week 17 and then watch Detroit sneak into the playoffs with a win over the Bears?

To recap, here's what has to happen for the Vikings to eliminate the Packers in Week 18:

Vikings lose to Lions on Christmas Packers lose at home to Ravens on Dec. 27 Lions beat Bears in Week 18 Vikings beat Packers in Week 18

Of course, all of this complicates Minnesota's draft position, which has fallen to 15 after three consecutive wins. If the Vikings win out, they could find themselves picking as low as No. 18, which is the lowest pick for teams that don't make the playoffs. If they lose out, they can move up as high as No. 10 or 11, but they'll need the likes of Atlanta, Miami, Kansas City, Dallas, and Baltimore to win some games.

Does it get any more exciting for non-playoff teams?

