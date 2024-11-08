Who are the TV announcers for Sunday's Vikings-Jaguars game?
This Sunday's Vikings-Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is a 12 p.m. central time kickoff on FOX. The announcers on the call will be FOX's No. 3 crew of Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporter Kristina Pink.
Amin was previously on the call for Vikings-Lions in Week 7. At the time, he was bumped up to the network's No. 2 crew with Greg Olsen while Joe Davis called postseason baseball, but now things are back to the norm.
Courtesy of 506 Sports, here's a map that shows if Vikings-Jaguars will be shown on your local FOX channel. The big national game, with the Kevin Burkhardt-Tom Brady crew, is 49ers-Buccaneers. Davis and Olsen have Falcons-Saints. As a result, Vikings-Jaguars will only be shown in Minnesota and some surrounding areas, as well as the Jacksonville metro.
The game will also be broadcast on the radio on 100.3 KFAN-FM, with Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and Ben Leber on the call.
The 6-2 Vikings are looking to take care of business as 6.5-point road favorites in this game, while the 2-7 Jaguars will try to get the win on a day where they're expected to be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.