Who are the TV announcers for Sunday's Vikings-Jaguars game?

Details on the broadcasters, TV channel, and cable map for the Vikings in Week 10.

Aug 19, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
This Sunday's Vikings-Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is a 12 p.m. central time kickoff on FOX. The announcers on the call will be FOX's No. 3 crew of Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporter Kristina Pink.

Amin was previously on the call for Vikings-Lions in Week 7. At the time, he was bumped up to the network's No. 2 crew with Greg Olsen while Joe Davis called postseason baseball, but now things are back to the norm.

Courtesy of 506 Sports, here's a map that shows if Vikings-Jaguars will be shown on your local FOX channel. The big national game, with the Kevin Burkhardt-Tom Brady crew, is 49ers-Buccaneers. Davis and Olsen have Falcons-Saints. As a result, Vikings-Jaguars will only be shown in Minnesota and some surrounding areas, as well as the Jacksonville metro.

NFL on FOX Week 10 broadcast map.
NFL on FOX Week 10 broadcast map. / 506 Sports

The game will also be broadcast on the radio on 100.3 KFAN-FM, with Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and Ben Leber on the call.

The 6-2 Vikings are looking to take care of business as 6.5-point road favorites in this game, while the 2-7 Jaguars will try to get the win on a day where they're expected to be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

