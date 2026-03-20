Bills Don't Match Vikings' Offer for RFA Tackle: What It Means for O-Line Depth

The Bills will reportedly not be matching the offer sheet for offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark, meaning he will join the Vikings on a one-year, $4.2 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

RFA on the move: The Bills will not match the offer sheet to OL Ryan Van Demark, who is headed to the Vikings on a one-year, $4.2 million fully guaranteed deal, sources tell The Insiders.



Deal negotiated by @davidcanter @nessmugrabi @brian_mcintyre of @aurasportsgroup. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2026

The Minnesota front office extended an offer sheet to the restricted free agent on Wednesday, giving the Bills a five-day window to match the offer for the 27-year-old offensive lineman.

Because Van Demark was undrafted, there will be no picks being sent to the Bills after Minnesota officially signs him. .

So, now that the Viking got their guy, what does it mean for the team's offensive line outlook?

An undrafted swing tackle, Van Demark has three seasons of NFL experience. The 6-foot-6 lineman is likely to fill the swing tackle role Justin Skule occupied last season. It's become an increasingly important position for the Vikings over the past couple of years as Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill have dealt with injuries.

Van Demark's presence likely pushes Walter Rouse back to third string tackle on the team's depth chart. In 17 appearances, four of those as starts, for Buffalo in 2025, Van Demark played a total of 312 snaps, earning a 74.4 PFF offensive grade, while registering a 65.6 pass block grade and a 74.9 run block grade. He allowed nine total pressures and two sacks in 147 pass block snaps.

By landing Van Demark, it allows Blake Brandel to focus on potentially taking over as the Vikings' starting center in 2026. Brandel has been a supremely versatile backup option for Minnesota over the past couple of seasons. With Ryan Kelly's retirement, he's likely to take over as the team's starting center, unless Minnesota drafts a center prospect or signs a veteran off the free agent market.

Behind Brandel on the center depth chart is third-year center Michael Jurgens. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman was a seventh-round selection by the Vikings in 2024. He has tallied 309 career offensive snaps in 18 career appearances, three as a starter. Jurgens allowed nine pressures and four sacks in 2025. Zeke Correll is the current third-string center, behind Brandel and Jurgens. He was an undrafted free agent signing by minnesota in 2025.

The Vikings' two guard spots after Donovan Jackson had a promising rookie campaign and Will Fries on the second-year of a five-year, $87.72 million deal he signed with Minnesota last offseason. Henry Byrd is the likely backup left guard behind Jackson, while Joe Huber is Fries' backup at right guard. Both Byrd and Huber were undrafted guards out of college that have found roles as depth options for Minnesota over the past few seasons. Huber registered 79 total offensive snaps for the Vikings in 2025, allowing four pressures and a sack on 50 pass block attempts. Second-year guard Vershon Lee heads into the summer as the team's third-string option at guard.