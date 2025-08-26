Inside The Vikings

Who made the Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster? Take a look...

The Minnesota Vikings roster is set for the 2025-26 season, though some changes will inevitably be made before the regular season opens Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Joe Nelson

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the background.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the background. / Image courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
The 3 p.m. deadline arrived Tuesday and the Minnesota Vikings trimmed their roster to 53 players. Here's a position-by-position look at the players that made the team.

Players are not ordered by any sort of official depth chart.

Quarterbacks (3)

Mccarth
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
  1. J.J. McCarthy
  2. Carson Wentz
  3. Max Brosmer (rookie)

No surprises here after Sam Howell was traded and Brett Rypien was cut. Brosmer is one of a whopping seven undrafted rookies on the initial 53.

Running backs/fullback (4)

Maso
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
  1. Aaron Jones
  2. Jordan Mason
  3. Zavier Scott
  4. Ty Chandler

Fullback C.J. Ham was placed on IR with a designation to return.

Wide receivers (5)

Justin Jefferso
Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) throws to a fan against the Tennessee Titan during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Jalen Nailor
  3. Tim Jones
  4. Tai Felton (rookie)
  5. Myles Price (rookie)

Jordan Addison is on the reserve/suspended list. The Vikings will inevitably add at receiver, given Addison's suspension and Nailor's hand injury. Price made it after impressing both as a receiver and as a kick/punt returner. Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, and Thayer Thomas were all waived.

Tight ends (3)

Hockenso
Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  1. T.J. Hockenson
  2. Josh Oliver
  3. Ben Yurosek (rookie)

Sixth-round pick Gavin Bartholomew lands on the PUP reserve list.

Offensive linemen (10)

Ryan Kell
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and center Ryan Kelly (78) warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
  1. LT: Christian Darrisaw
  2. LG: Donovan Jackson (rookie)
  3. C: Ryan Kelly
  4. RG: Will Fries
  5. RT: Brian O'Neill
  6. Justin Skule (T)
  7. Blake Brandel (T, G)
  8. Michael Jurgens (C)
  9. Joe Huber (G) (rookie)
  10. Walter Rouse (T)

Huber, an undrafted rookie, is a slight surprise. That's a lot of OL depth.

Defensive linemen (6)

Jalen Redmon
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (61) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  1. Jonathan Allen
  2. Javon Hargrave
  3. Jalen Redmond
  4. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (rookie)
  5. Levi Drake Rodriguez
  6. Elijah Williams (rookie)

There's still plenty of depth here without Harrison Phillips. Williams making it after starting out as a rookie tryout player is a great story.

Edge/outside linebackers (5)

Viking
Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) talk during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  1. Jonathan Greenard
  2. Andrew Van Ginkel
  3. Dallas Turner
  4. Bo Richter
  5. Chaz Chambliss (rookie)

Chambliss over Gabriel Murphy certainly qualifies as a surprise. Special teams may have been a factor. Tyler Batty was placed on IR — designated to return.

Inside linebackers (5)

Cashma
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  1. Blake Cashman
  2. Ivan Pace Jr.
  3. Eric Wilson
  4. Kobe King (rookie)
  5. Austin Keys (rookie)

Keys making it is a pretty major surprise.

Safeties (5)

Josh Metellu
Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) celebrates a tackle against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
  1. Harrison Smith
  2. Josh Metellus
  3. Theo Jackson
  4. Jay Ward
  5. Tavierre Thomas

No Kahlef Hailassie, who had a strong preseason. Thomas is a special teams ace.

Cornerbacks (4)

Byron Murphy Jr
Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) celebrates his interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
  1. Byron Murphy Jr.
  2. Isaiah Rodgers
  3. Jeff Okudah
  4. Dwight McGlothern

At least one addition is obviously coming.

Specialists (3)

Will Reichar
Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Will Reichard (16) against the Tennessee Titan during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  1. Will Reichard (K)
  2. Ryan Wright (P)
  3. Andrew DePaola (LS)

It's the same trio as last year.

