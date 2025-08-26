Who made the Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster? Take a look...
The 3 p.m. deadline arrived Tuesday and the Minnesota Vikings trimmed their roster to 53 players. Here's a position-by-position look at the players that made the team.
Players are not ordered by any sort of official depth chart.
Quarterbacks (3)
- J.J. McCarthy
- Carson Wentz
- Max Brosmer (rookie)
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
No surprises here after Sam Howell was traded and Brett Rypien was cut. Brosmer is one of a whopping seven undrafted rookies on the initial 53.
Running backs/fullback (4)
- Aaron Jones
- Jordan Mason
- Zavier Scott
- Ty Chandler
Fullback C.J. Ham was placed on IR with a designation to return.
Wide receivers (5)
- Justin Jefferson
- Jalen Nailor
- Tim Jones
- Tai Felton (rookie)
- Myles Price (rookie)
Jordan Addison is on the reserve/suspended list. The Vikings will inevitably add at receiver, given Addison's suspension and Nailor's hand injury. Price made it after impressing both as a receiver and as a kick/punt returner. Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, and Thayer Thomas were all waived.
Tight ends (3)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Josh Oliver
- Ben Yurosek (rookie)
Sixth-round pick Gavin Bartholomew lands on the PUP reserve list.
Offensive linemen (10)
- LT: Christian Darrisaw
- LG: Donovan Jackson (rookie)
- C: Ryan Kelly
- RG: Will Fries
- RT: Brian O'Neill
- Justin Skule (T)
- Blake Brandel (T, G)
- Michael Jurgens (C)
- Joe Huber (G) (rookie)
- Walter Rouse (T)
Huber, an undrafted rookie, is a slight surprise. That's a lot of OL depth.
Defensive linemen (6)
- Jonathan Allen
- Javon Hargrave
- Jalen Redmond
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (rookie)
- Levi Drake Rodriguez
- Elijah Williams (rookie)
There's still plenty of depth here without Harrison Phillips. Williams making it after starting out as a rookie tryout player is a great story.
Edge/outside linebackers (5)
- Jonathan Greenard
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Dallas Turner
- Bo Richter
- Chaz Chambliss (rookie)
Chambliss over Gabriel Murphy certainly qualifies as a surprise. Special teams may have been a factor. Tyler Batty was placed on IR — designated to return.
Inside linebackers (5)
- Blake Cashman
- Ivan Pace Jr.
- Eric Wilson
- Kobe King (rookie)
- Austin Keys (rookie)
Keys making it is a pretty major surprise.
Safeties (5)
- Harrison Smith
- Josh Metellus
- Theo Jackson
- Jay Ward
- Tavierre Thomas
No Kahlef Hailassie, who had a strong preseason. Thomas is a special teams ace.
Cornerbacks (4)
- Byron Murphy Jr.
- Isaiah Rodgers
- Jeff Okudah
- Dwight McGlothern
At least one addition is obviously coming.
Specialists (3)
- Will Reichard (K)
- Ryan Wright (P)
- Andrew DePaola (LS)
It's the same trio as last year.