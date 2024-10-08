Why Jordan Addison might not face punishment from NFL until 2025
Minnesota Vikings second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison might not receive punishment from the NFL until 2025 after his court date stemming from a DUI charge was rescheduled for December.
Addison, 21, was originally scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. According to court records, the hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 3, which is two days after the Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. If the NFL waits to penalize Addison until the case concludes, it could mean Addison avoids a suspension until next season.
In the NFL, players who are first-time criminal offenders in cases involving alcohol are likely to be suspended for three games, according to the league's substance abuse policy.
Addison was charged with two misdemeanors following his July 12 arrest in Los Angeles on suspicion of DUI. The charges are for driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with blood-alcohol content over California’s legal limit of .08%. California Highway Patrol found him asleep behidn the wheel of his vehicle, blocking lanes of traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.
The Dec. 3 hearing is for arraignment and Addison's plea. If he pleads guilty, he could be ordered to pay up to $2,000 in fines; lose his driver's license for up to six months; or face up to six months in jail.
“I own up to whatever it is, whatever disciplinary actions that come my way," Addison said at the start of training camp when asked about his arrest. "I’m going to stand tall, get through it."
Addison missed two weeks with an ankle sprain but in three games played he has nine receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown. He also has one rushing touchdown.