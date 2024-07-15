Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested for DUI in California
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving after allegedly being found asleep at the wheel in California Friday night.
The California Highway Patrol has confirmed to Vikings On SI that it received a report at 11:10 p.m. that a vehicle was blocking lanes on a ramp between westbound I-105 and northbound Sepulveda Boulevard, not far from Los Angeles International Airport.
That vehicle turned out to be a white Rolls-Royce, the driver of which – 22-year-old Addison – was allegedly "asleep behind the wheel."
"After a DUI investigation was completed, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at approximately 2336 hours," the arrest report reads.
Addison was released from custody in the early hours of Saturday.
Addison's drunk-driving arrest comes exactly one week after Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in a crash in Maryland that was caused by a suspected drunk driver.
Addison, who was picked by the Vikings in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, was cited for speeding and reckless driving in July 2023 for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone in St. Paul, Minnesota.
"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment," Addison said after his 2023 reckless driving incident. "I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."
Addison is expected to be Minnesota's No. 2 wide receiver behind No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson this coming season. The Vikings report to training camp later this month.
This is a developing story.