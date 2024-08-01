Why the Vikings are so excited about Aaron Jones' potential in their offense
Amid all the discussion about who the Vikings' starting quarterback is going to be this year, the impact Aaron Jones' presence is going to have on the running game shouldn't be overlooked. The former Packers Pro Bowler turns 30 in December, but he was incredible down the stretch for Green Bay last season and has displayed plenty of juice so far in his first training camp with the Vikings.
Through two seasons in the Kevin O'Connell era, the Vikings have finished 28th and 29th in rushing yards per game. They've basically abandoned the run game and operated as one of the pass-heaviest teams in the NFL — but not because O'Connell doesn't want to run the ball. The reality is that 2022 Dalvin Cook and 2023 Alexander Mattison were among the least efficient running backs in the league, so the Vikings felt like they had to lean into the passing game.
By adding Jones, the Vikings believe they can be more balanced in 2024. O'Connell was thrilled by that signing and believes fans in Minnesota are going to love watching him play.
"I did offer to go pick him up in Green Bay and help him get his stuff here as fast as possible when we heard it would be possible (to sign him)," O'Connell told KFAN's Dan Barreiro. "Aaron Jones, Vikings fans are going to fall in love with this guy. Our building has already. He's unique, he's dynamic, and he cannot be more excited to be part of our team."
Between 2019 and 2022, Jones averaged 1,431 yards from scrimmage and just shy of 12 touchdowns per season. He dealt with injuries last season, but returned and finished the year with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games between the regular season and playoffs. Jones is a shifty, explosive runner who has great vision and an understanding of how to read defenses on a given run, which comes with his experience.
"I think what he's demonstrated over his career is he can be a really good gun runner, but he's also a really good runner in the dot (QB under center)," O'Connell said in a press conference this week. "Regardless of bigger groupings, spreading people out, he's got a great feel for the intent of the play, what's his landmark, what's his track, and then how to pick up the blocks and the reads to be in the right spot for the sequencing. There’s detail, experience and then comfort to live in that world where you can see a lot and execute full speed with great ball security and explode when those creases form. And Aaron can do those things."
Jones is a weapon in the passing game, too. He had 272 regular season receptions in his seven-year run with the Packers, including at least 47 every year in his peak four-season stretch. He has the ability to run routes, catch the ball, and make things happen after the catch. He's also a capable pass-blocker, which is important.
The only questions with Jones heading into this season are age and health. He dealt with hamstring and MCL issues last season, causing him to miss six games. He also isn't 26 years old anymore, like he was in his Pro Bowl season in 2020. That's why the Vikings are going to be careful about not overworking him. They want to mix in plenty of third-year running back Ty Chandler to keep Jones fresh and available all season.
"When he's been at his best throughout his career, you've seen that other guy," O'Connell told Barreiro. "That A.J. Dillon, or ... (Jamaal) Williams. That allows him to be a featured three-down back. You don't just want to have him on first and second down and then have to pull him off the field to rest him on third down, because he is a weapon in the pass game. He is as smart as any player I've been around from a standpoint of blitz pickup. Here's the great part: We feel really, really good about Ty Chandler (too)."
If Jones can stay healthy, he could be in line for a big season as a featured part of Minnesota's offense.