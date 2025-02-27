Why the Vikings may not be able to avoid a bidding war for Byron Murphy Jr.
Unless the Minnesota Vikings were to shock the world and slap the franchise tag on cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., there appears to be a decent chance that Murphy Jr. will take his Pro Bowl résumé to the open market to maximize his potential earnings.
"He is a big priority for this team to try to bring back, and it sounds like, from talking to people close to him, Byron Murphy Jr. wants to be back," Alec Lewis said on his podcast.
It’s a nice thought, but Lewis noted how Murphy’s agent—the same guy who represented former Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter—"likes to take guys to the open market."
"That’s kinda where things stand. I really do think Byron Murphy Jr. is a big priority for the team. If it doesn’t happen," Lewis explained, "and if Zeke Sandhu and Clutch Sports can’t come to terms with the Vikings and they go to the open market, there’s going to be immense value and interest for him there."
Lewis says a similar dynamic exists with safety Cam Bynum.
Does either player want to remain in Minnesota so much that they’re willing to take less money than they might get if bidding wars develop in free agency? Nobody knows for sure, but Murphy Jr. and Bynum are going to be two of the premier defensive players if they reach March 10 without a contract extension to keep them locked in with the Vikings.
"The amount of interest that the Vikings have in retaining Byron Murphy Jr. is significant. I’ll be curious to see how much they’re willing to pay him, how far they’re willing to go," KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson said this week. "Absolutely a priority."
Other teams can start negotiating with free agents on March 10, and free agency officially opens with the start of the new league year on March 12.