With Detroit banged up, Vikings get nod in NFC North from former All-Pro RB
After the Vikings swept past the Bears on Monday night, bringing their record to 12-2 on the season and drawing even with the Lions at the top of the NFC North, former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew is putting Minnesota as the favorite to win the division.
"To me I think the Vikings, when Sam Darnold is playing the way he is playing, they can beat anyone," Jones-Drew said on The Dan Patrick Show. "Especially in the NFC North right now with Detroit going through all those injuries. I know Dan Campbell is fired up for the challenge that'll be for his team but in the NFL it's about the crème de la crème, it's about the talent that you have on that roster. Listen, so many guys that they have on defense (are injured), David Montgomery out for the season, that's going to be tough to overcome. Now, I'm not saying they can't do it but the way the Vikings are playing, they're my favorite to win the NFC North."
While Minnesota was victorious in Week 15, extending their win streak to seven games, Detroit lost to the Bills, breaking an 11-game win streak. With the loss, Detroit dropped to 12-2 and in a dead-heat with the Vikings for the NFC North title. The Vikings and Lions are scheduled to close out the regular season in Detroit in Week 18. Meanwhile, Philadelphia, also sitting at 12-2, joins Minnesota and Detroit in a three-way race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Much of the talk surrounding the Vikings this season has involved the resurgent play of QB Sam Darnold. The 27-year-old has thrown for 3,550 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while steering the Vikings to one of the best seasons in the franchises history.
Darnold joined Minnesota in the offseason on a one-year, $10-million deal. With his strong play, Darnold has set himself up to cash in on a big contract in the offseason. If he does that elsewhere, Minnesota has the option of falling back on J.J. McCarthy, who they selected with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft.
When asked what Minnesota should do with Darnold, Jones-Drew suggested the Vikings offer a short-term deal to keep Darnold.
"I would actually sign Sam to a two- to three-year deal, continue to let J.J. McCarthy sit and learn, very similar to what the Packers did with Jordan Love," said Jones-Drew. "If Sam can continue to play this way, I think the Vikings have a great chance to continue to build a roster with him. Then, I'll say, move on from him in a year or two years and then put J.J. McCarthy in there and you're ready to roll. You've got a winner."
"Let me be honest, I wasn't a believer in Sam Darnold," Jones-Drew continued. "I don't think many were because what he did in New York, I know he played better in Carolina, I know he sat with the Niners. But what we saw from him as a full starter in New York was tough to watch. A lot of turnovers. A lot of mistakes being made. Kudos to him for working on himself, working on his game and going into Minnesota, to a situation where you have a lot of weapons around you. He's really taken advantage of this opportunity. So, to me, he's earned the right to play again next year, especially when they're, what, 12-2 right now and you have a chance to win the North. To me, that's a huge accomplishment not only from the Vikings organization but Sam himself."