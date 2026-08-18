3 Free Agents Who Can Help Vikings Overcome Jamal Adams's Injury

Injuries are the worst part of football. On Saturday, fans were reminded of that fact when Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team's Week 1 preseason game against the New York Giants.

This is an exceptionally sad situation because Adams was going to be an interesting piece in Brian Flores' defense. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was looking to prove himself as a quality defender after failing to make the Pro Bowl or All-Pro in seven seasons.

Now, the Vikings could be searching for help at the safety position for the 2026 NFL season. Options in free agency are pretty slim, but there are a few players who might fit the bill for what Minnesota is looking for.

3. Jabrill Peppers

30-year-old safety Jabrill Peppers doesn't have the accolades that Adams has won over his career, but the veteran defensive back is likely looking to prove himself after a frustrating season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had only 16 combined tackles in a limited role.

Peppers might be a bit worn down from years of work with the New York Giants and New England Patriots, but he might be just what Minnesota needs to take some of the pressure off a safety group that already doesn't know if they are getting Harrison Smith back for this season.

Although he is not a ballhawk (seven interceptions in 113 career games), Peppers is a solid tackler who doesn't hesitate to play special teams. The physical nature of the sport doesn't intimidate him, making him a fun fit for the Vikings' defense.

2. Taylor Rapp

The only player on this list under 30 years old, Taylor Rapp, should be familiar to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell since they both were with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and 2021.

Rapp suffered a knee injury that ended his season last year after only six games with the Bills, but he played 96 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps when he was available. He also had 26 combined tackles and fared well in coverage. Rapp possessed a 54.5% completion percentage allowed on targets and a 78.6 passer rating.

Former Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp should be under consideration as a possible option to replace Jamal Adams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as his knee checks out medically, Rapp would be a quality addition to just about any defense. In fact, he recently worked out for the Denver Broncos but left without a contract.

A consistent veteran who could add value to the defensive backs room if signed, Rapp only needs to prove his knee is good to go in order to be a great option for Minnesota.

1. Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer is 35 years old and is entering his 14th NFL season. He is a former first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety who is likely looking for a team to close out his career with. That's fine for the Vikings since they wouldn't be signing him for a long-term contract anyway.

Experience and consistency would help a young defense in Minnesota. Not only that, but he could contribute to special teams if needed. If he can look anything like what he did when he was paired with Micah Hyde in Buffalo, the Vikings should be on the phone with him right now.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.