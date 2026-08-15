Jamal Adams Injury Tracker: Vikings' 1st Update Isn't Promising After Saturday's Exit

Saturday was supposed to be an exciting day, as it marked the Vikings' 2026 preseason debut. Fans were looking forward to seeing how Minnesota's offseason additions—from quarterback Kyler Murray to rookie pass rusher Caleb Banks—would perform in the first taste of exhibition action. Instead, the Vikings' faithful were left wondering if Jamal Adams would be okay.

It was a scary moment at MetLife Stadium when Adams needed to be carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury in the second quarter. Although it's too early to give a diagnosis, the early buzz among experts and fans is that the situation isn't good, and there's a good chance that the Vikings' recent signing will miss some time.

Here's what we already know about Adams's injury, as well as any updates that the Vikings will provide in the coming days.

Analyzing Jamal Adams's injury

Update #2 (Aug. 15, 4:39 p.m. ET): NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Adams will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the full extent of his injury.

#Vikings defender Jamal Adams suffered a right knee injury that is “not good,” coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. MRI tomorrow on what could be a frustrating injury. pic.twitter.com/bvGrVYUhUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2026

Update #1 (Aug. 15, 4:30 p.m. ET): Immediately after the 13-10 win, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed to reporters that Adams "suffered a right knee injury in today's game and that initial examinations don't look good."

As mentioned above, Adams didn't even make it to halftime before disaster struck. SKOR North's Thor Nystrom shared a video of the incident shortly after it happened, and viewers can see how the former All-Pro contributor went crashing to the ground without even being touched.

More often than not, that's the sign of a severe injury.

Non-contact injury for Jamal Adams (32) on NYG’s cement turf. Brutal. He was going to contribute heavily to this defense. pic.twitter.com/fE0fcxSJF1 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) August 15, 2026

Making matters worse is the fact that Adams couldn't get off the field with his own power and needed to be carted off for medical attention (h/t VikingzFanPage).

With Adam's outlook up in the air, a confidence-inspiring update from head coach Kevin O'Connell is exactly what fans need. Unfortunately, that wasn't what they received once the Vikings emerged from halftime. O'Connell said that the team is "gonna miss" Adams and that everyone is "just crushed for him."

You're just crushed for (Jamal), the role he was kind of paving for himself and just having a personality, experience, toughness that he brought in such a short amount of time. We're going to miss him. Kevin O'Connell on Jamal Adams

Although an official diagnosis hasn't been released, the fact that O'Connell went out of his way to say that the Vikings would "miss" Adams can't be ignored. It sounds like early diagnosis has determined that the 30-year-old won't be back anytime soon, if his season isn't completely over already, that is.

Previous injury history

Despite all the talent and accolades he possesses, one thing that Adams hasn't been able to overcome in his career is an ever-lasting feud with the injury bug.

The 2016, 2017 and 2025 seasons are the only ones where Adams played every possible regular-season game. He's played 12 or fewer games six times in nine seasons so far, which includes a total of 15 between 2022 and 2024. And it isn't as if it's one issue that's constantly plaguing him, having dealt with injuries that affected his groin, ankle, head, labrum and quad since joining the league, per Draft Sharks.

It's still too early to say if one of those previous injuries is behind Adams's latest ailment, at least until more testing is done. Nevertheless, it's starting to look like last year's fully healthy run with the Raiders was a one-off situation as the Lewisville, TX native finds himself on the sidelines yet again.

Vikings' plan without Adams

It's safe to say that the Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have to make some adjustments now that Adams is injured, regardless of what a return timetable looks like. He was listed as starting safety Jay Ward's primary backup on the unofficial depth chart earlier this week, shedding some light on how much he'll be missed. Guys like Jakobe Thomas and Jacob Thomas could take on more preseason snaps as a result.

The Vikings were also toying with the idea of using Adams as a safety and linebacker, meaning his absence could impact the latter depth chart. Although a new face could use the injury as an opportunity to impress Flores right away, someone like Ivan Pace Jr.—who's potentially on the roster bubble—could also benefit from stepping up and helping ensure that Adams's absence isn't felt as much.

It's late in the offseason, but there are some available free-agent defenders whom the Vikings can bring in, either as warm training camp bodies or because they can make an actual impact. At the same time, O'Connell, Flores & Co. might be more comfortable with using their in-house options until they're given a reason not to.

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