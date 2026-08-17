While the world was busy fighting over the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation, something else was happening on the other side of the ball: The defense was transforming.

Last year the Vikings’ defense was one of the oldest units in the NFL. They had two defensive tackles over 30, a top pass rusher pushing 30 and a strong safety the same age as Homer Simpson. Now those positions have been replaced by four defensive tackles who have two years or fewer of experience, a third-year pass rusher who doesn’t turn 24 until just before the Super Bowl and three safeties outside of Josh Metellus who are just a shade over 1,000 snaps combined.

That should make the defense feel like a total wild card. Yet somehow, that is not the case.

Flores, youth movement transforming the Vikings defense

Certainly, there are question marks any time a team is turning things over to inexperienced players but Brian Flores’ track record of rolling out top-notch defenses and the promise that we have seen in training camp from the young group gives plenty of credence to the idea that they could still perform at a similar level as in 2024 and 2025.

The main reason is that the youth movement has provided depth that was previously missing.

Along the defensive line, 2024 seventh-rounder Levi Drake Rodriguez has taken over the nose tackle position and appeared comfortable using his power there to stifle blocks. He was taken as a developmental project out of Texas A&M-Commerce and worked his way into a role last season in which he played 461 snaps with the majority coming against the run.

Last year’s fifth-round pick Ty Ingram-Dawkins has been one of the more impressive development stories of camp as he was rarely used in 2025 and is now playing all the first-team reps as a 3-4 defensive end and a rotational outside linebacker.

Two of the Vikings’ top picks are now depth players because of the rise of LDR and TID. Caleb Banks, who had a tough first outing in the preseason, has been working his way back from a foot injury suffered at the NFL Combine and appears to be in line as a situational player behind Ingram-Dawkins. His size and power are impossible to miss, but he needs refinement after missing much of 2025 at Florida. Not having to put pressure on the raw Banks is a plus for Flores.

The same goes for nose tackle Domonique Orange, who has power for days and good quickness for a gentleman of his size. But that’s a tough position as a youngster. Things happen at incredible speeds at the NFL level, so it’s a bonus to be able to work Orange in behind Rodriguez to start his career. Having four DTs outside of Jalen Redmond is also helpful toward keeping everyone fresh, which has been an issue in recent years for Flores.

Young talent isn't just on the defensive line

The cornerback and linebacker positions are aided by rookies who have looked the part in camp. The two veteran LBs, Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson, are backed up by second-round pick Jake Golday, whose mental capacity has been praised by coaches and whose physical traits ranked among the best at his position at the NFL Combine (39-inch vertical with a 4.62 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds).

Cornerback Charles Demmings will have some skepticism about his game because he was a fifth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin but he has broken up more passes this summer than any other corner on the roster. The combination of athleticism that saw him run a 4.41 40-yard dash and jump 42 inches has shown up all over practices, as has his physical and aggressive nature. He is still likely behind Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy Jr. and James Pierre on the depth chart but having a budding young player at corner is something the Vikings haven’t had in a long time.

Safety is a little more suspect since we haven’t seen much of third-rounder Jakobe Thomas due to a back injury. Jay Ward, who sacked Jaxson Dart and sent him to the medical tent on Saturday, has drawn strong reviews from Flores and flashed a physical presence and versatility in a small sample last year that was enough to enter this season as a significant role player.

Even UDFA Jacob Thomas has made his presence known at safety, picking off a pass against the Giants and getting a lot of work in practice with the second unit.

This isn’t even to mention that 23-year-old Dallas Turner had a sack against the Giants and has put together an excellent camp while preparing to take over for Jonathan Greenard as the team’s ace pass rusher.

It’s Flores’ job to put together the puzzle of all the young players’ roles and train them on the fly. He’s been able to use his aggressive style in the past to frustrate offenses even if he doesn’t have the best top-to-bottom talent. It will be a new challenge to make the most of the inexperienced players, but at least he has young depth talent to put into the limelight when there are injuries.

There are more questions on the Vikings’ defense due to the youth and potential. It hasn’t been that way in a while due to struggles with drafting that go back to Rick Spielman’s era. How things play out this year could set the stage for a group to be the next building blocks for the future.

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