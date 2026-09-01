Analyzing Whether Kyle Van Noy Could Make a Real Impact on Vikings' Defense

The Vikings' initial 53-man roster is set, but that doesn't change the fact that more depth is needed—especially on the defensive edges. As such, it isn't surprising that general manager Nolan Teasley could be looking for reinforcements.

On Tuesday morning, KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported that the Vikings are expressing interest in free agent edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, who spent last season with the Ravens. Wolfson added that "a visit is expected to take place." It only took until the afternoon for The Athletic's Alec Lewis to confirm that the visit already happened.

Free agent Kyle Van Noy is very much on the #Vikings radar. A visit is expected to take place. Personally, seeing how entertaining he is on this app, 🙏🏼 to happening! pic.twitter.com/aa2eRyUJLI — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 1, 2026

Despite his résumé spanning 12 seasons, there are reasons why Van Noy is a free agent. He is 35 years old and entering his 13th season in the league. He is coming off a statistical down year, going from 12.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl nod in 2024 to two sacks in 2026. His 51.8 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus was a new career low, previously held by his rookie performance (2014, 52.4).

Despite that, the Purple and Gold have good reason to believe the 35-year-old defender can help.

Kyle Van Noy is a perfect fit to help solve Vikings pass-rush depth concerns

Van Noy could provide great value in the Vikings' defense. Minnesota doesn't need a young starter to develop over time. The team is solid with Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner starting on the edge, but needs depth at the position entering the 2025 NFL season.

Currently, the depth behind Van Ginkel and Turner on the edge is Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss. Richter has played 81 defensive snaps over his two seasons with the Vikings, and Chambliss has 25 defensive snaps under his belt.

Van Noy would bring an amazing amount of experience to Minnesota. His 7,090 defensive snaps played in 173 regular-season games significantly raise the floor of any edge rush group in the NFL, especially with the Vikings.

Kyle Van Noy's experience would give the Vikings' defense a massive boost. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores coached Van Noy during his time with the Patriots and Dolphins. Familiarity with the former second-round pick of the Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft is immediately a huge advantage.

Minnesota would also be getting a great locker room guy. Van Noy was Baltimore's selection as a candidate for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the last two seasons, and he is a very entertaining follow on X, which means he could bring that charisma to the Vikings' locker room.

Consistency is also key for Van Noy. In the past seven seasons, he has failed to surpass five sacks only once. That was last season, when he still posted a PFF grade of 63, registering 27 pressures on 493 snaps.

The Vikings were likely planning on having Tyler Batty as one of their edge rushing backups, but when he tore his ACL in Minnesota's final preseason game, plans had to change. Batty is on injured reserve, and the team could use someone to fill in for a year while he recovers and returns to the lineup.

This is an ideal situation for Kyle Van Noy. The two-time Super Bowl champion would enter a roster where he can contribute immediately. He knows his potential defensive coordinator and could be used in a way that lets him thrive situationally in an aggressive scheme.

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