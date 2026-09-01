Grading Every Vikings Position After Announcing Initial 53-Man Roster

The Vikings finalized their roster cuts on Sunday to trim the roster to the 53-man limit for the 2026 NFL season. There weren't a lot of surprises among the decisions the team needed to make, but that could still change before they take the field in Week 1.

For now, fans have a clearer idea of what the Vikings will look like when they take the field in the season opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. But there are definitely some positions that are more prepared for action than others.

Let's look at each position group for the Vikings and assign a grade based on their value to the team heading into the upcoming season.

Quarterbacks (4): D+

Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy

Carson Wentz

Max Brosmer

Most teams keep two, maybe three, quarterbacks on their roster. For some reason, the Vikings saw it as necessary to keep four. Keeping that many quarterbacks took an opportunity away from a player at another position on the 53-man roster.

Kyler Murray is the clear starter, and Cason Wentz should be his backup. Minnesota needs a QB3, but neither J.J. McCarthy nor Max Brosmer has proven themselves enough to have that role on the roster. Still, the purple and gold decided to keep them both, for some unknown reason.

Running backs (4): B

Aaron Jones, Sr.

Jordan Mason

Demond Claiborne

Max Bredeson

Fullback Max Bredeson was a lock for the team, as were halfbacks Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason. The final spot came down to Demond Claiborne and Zavier Scott. Minnesota should have kept both of those rather than releasing Scott, but there is no denying the potential Claiborne displayed during training camp.

Wide receivers (6): A-

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

Jauan Jennings

Tai Felton

Myles Price

Dillon Bell

Minnesota's wide receiver room is exceptionally strong. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are a great one-two punch, and the addition of Jauan Jennings should only make the Vikings' offense more explosive.

Simply having Justin Jefferson gives the Vikings one of the best WR rooms in the NFL. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tai Felton and Myles Price are returning and look like good investments, while Dillon Bell showed his ability to do anything the team needs on offense or special teams.

Tight ends (4): B+

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Ben Yurosek

Gavin Bartholomew

The Vikings surprised some people by keeping four tight ends, but cutting either Ben Yurosek or Gavin Bartholomew seems like it would have been a mistake. T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver should get the bulk of the snaps this year, but the future is looking good with youth to back up the experience.

Offensive line (8): D

LT Christian Darrisaw

LG Donovan Jackson

C Blake Brandel

RG Will Fries

RT Brian O'Neill

T Ryan Van Demark

T Caleb Tiernan

G Joe Huber

The four starters at tackle and guard on the offensive line look solid, but the depth at center is highly questionable. Blake Brandel is entering his first season as a full-time starter at center, which is scary considering his struggles with snaps in training camp. Plus, his backup is currently on the injured reserve list, meaning guard Joe Huber would be the player to step up and perform that job if needed.

Defensive line (6): B

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Jalen Redmond

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Caleb Banks

Domonique Orange

Elijah Williams

Minnesota's rookies on the defensive line haven't looked as good as the team would have hoped, but there was no way Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange weren't going to make the team. The rest of the players at this position bring experience and depth that will allow the Vikings to bring their first-year players along slowly.

Outside linebackers (4): C+

Dallas Turner

Andrew Van Ginkel

Bo Richter

Chaz Chambliss

The starters are solid. Andrew Van Ginkel is returning as a starter, and Dallas Turner should thrive in the spot previously held by Jonathan Greenard. The depth past those starters is questionable since Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss aren't as proven as the others on the edge. Jake Golday will likely play some snaps at this position, bringing up the grade a bit.

Inside linebackers (4): A

Blake Cashman

Eric Wilson

Jake Golday

Ivan Pace, Jr.

This is a position where Minnesota should feel great heading into the season. Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson are an established duo who have proven themselves to work well together for Minnesota. Ivan Pace Jr. is a former starter who knows what is asked of him in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit.

Despite some concerns about his play during the offseason, Ivan Pace Jr. is staying with the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Golday gives the Vikings youth and versatility at linebacker.

Cornerbacks (5): B+

Byron Murphy, Jr.

Isaiah Rodgers

Chuck Demmings

James Pierre

Zemaiah Vaughn

A quick glance at this position might make some fans worry, but Minnesota has enough talent at cornerback to be fine this season. Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers are quality players, and free-agent signing James Pierre should be able to step in and contribute right away. Rookie Chuck Demmings has been a delight to watch in training camp and the preseason, and Zemaiah Vaughn should continue to develop at the position.

Safeties (5): B

Joshua Metellus

Jay Ward

Theo Jackson

Jakobe Thomas

Jacob Thomas

We still don't know whether Harrison Smith will eventually join this group, but even if he doesn't, this is an exciting group of safeties. Jakobe Thomas and Jacob Thomas are interesting rookies Minnesota wouldn't have been able to sneak onto the practice squad if they were cut. Joshua Metellus and Jay Ward are chess pieces in Flores' defense and should be used all over the field to confuse and disrupt opposing offenses.

Specialists (3): A

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola

Kicker: Will Reichard

Punter: Brett Thorson

Will Reichard is the best kicker in the league. Andrew DePaola is a two-time First-Team All-Pro. The only questionable thing for the specialists is rookie punter Brett Thorson, who beat our Johnny Hekker for the job but is still working on his role as a holder on field goals. Once he can prove he's got that down, this position group is perfect.

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