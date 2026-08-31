Help Wanted: Every Position Where Vikings Could Still Add Depth After Roster Cuts

The Vikings finalized their cuts before Sunday's deadline, officially announcing their initial 53-man roster. While the roster is a nice mix of youth and experience, some areas may still need adjustments before the 2026 NFL season kicks off.

The Vikings must reinforce areas of weakness or positions that lack so the team can compete in an extremely challenging NFC North division and conference.

Whether it is signing a player released by another team during roster cuts or making a trade for an upgrade on the 53-man roster, Minnesota's front office needs to do what is best for the team, which could mean upgrades at several positions.

1. Quarterback

Kyler Murray is cemented as the starter, and Carson Wentz should be his backup. Keeping both J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer on the 53-man roster when neither currently provides value seems unnecessary. Minnesota should put feelers out to possibly trade McCarthy and acquire a solid QB3, making keeping Brosmer redundant.

When 7.5% of the roster is taken up by quarterbacks, and only two of them are viable options to take a snap this season, it doesn't work. Roster spots are too valuable to use on players unless they show potential for future value, which McCarthy and Brosmer currently do not.

Update (Aug. 31, 3:37 p.m. CT): The Vikings' need for more QB depth is even bigger after the team waived Max Brosmer on Monday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Center

The Vikings kept one center on the 53-man roster, and he struggled mightily heading into roster cuts. Blake Brandel still needs to prove he can consistently snap the ball to the quarterback out of the shotgun formation.

The jury is still out on Blake Brandel. | USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jurgens is on injured reserve, and seventh-round pick Gavin Gerhardt was part of the roster cuts. The current backup center is guard Joe Huber, who will be the primary backup at every position on the interior of the offensive line. More specialized help at the position would be smart.

3. EDGE

Andrew Vav Ginkel is as solid as they come, and Dallas Turner should thrive as a full-time starter. However, how much faith can you put in Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss to be able to step in during a regular-season game if they are needed?

Second-round draft pick Jake Golday will rotate in as needed, but depth on the edge is still a concern heading into the season. Pressure is such an important part of Brian Flores' defense that the position needs to be secure moving forward.

4. Cornerback

There is a lot of youth and inexperience at cornerback this year. Zemaiah Vaughn was an interesting addition to the 53-man roster, but the Vikings need to keep on the lookout for a defensive back to potentially upgrade at the position.

There is a lot of potential with Chuck Demmings and new arrival James Pierre. Byron Murphy, Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers will provide a solid floor, but the Vikings should look to improve the room if possible this season.

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