Duped By Fake Practice Stats, LeSean McCoy Blasts 'Cocky' Kyler Murray

LeSean McCoy doesn't seem to like Kyler Murray very much. The former star NFL running back, who now hosts a popular podcast, ripped the Vikings' quarterback apart on Tuesday, calling him cocky and arrogant and unreliable.

This happened on the Speakeasy podcast, which has 2.6 million YouTube subscribers and is hosted by content creator Kieran Hickey-Semple and ex-players McCoy and Emmanuel Acho. It should be noted, off the jump, that part of the premise for their Murray discussion was completely fake. They introduced the segment by reading "stats" from Tuesday's minicamp practice, which were outlandishly wrong and very blatantly made up for engagement by a satire account on X.

After reading the fake stats, they played a real clip of Murray speaking to the media and griping about splitting reps while learning the Vikings' offense. And that's when McCoy began his rant.

"I love a super confident, arrogant player that's good," he said. "But you know what I hate? I hate a super cocky, arrogant player that's not that good, that's a little above average. That is Kyler Murray."

"When you watch Kyler Murray, he goes — he gets so bad that he starts (saying) 'I've been great in high school, I've been great' — what have you done for us lately? Because you've had some good wide receivers. And they still tryna figure out what the hell you be doing. They say '1, what are you looking at?' So when we came to Minnesota, I keep saying like 'Why's everybody acting like he's about to save the day?'

"Because if you really watch Kyler Murray, he comes off like a quarterback that is super talented, that's elusive, that can run, has a big arm — can't read coverages. You can't depend on him. He always starts out hot and then eventually ends cold. And I think when you have a 5'8", 5'9" quarterback, what you expect? This is not like dissing Kyler Murray, but it's like, we hype him up for what? Because he was drafted No. 1 overall, is that what it is? If you really watch his career, it's been kinda overrated. And we hype him up for no reason."

LeSean McCoy on #Vikings QB Kyler Murray:



“You know what I hate? A super cocky arrogant player that’s not that good, that’s a little above average. That is Kyler Murray… what have you done for us lately? Because you’ve had some good wide receivers.”



(Via @speakeasytlkshw) pic.twitter.com/sSiy6p1n7l — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) June 10, 2026

Those are some harsh words from McCoy. They start to make more sense when you realize the six-time Pro Bowler has been a frequent critic of Murray's for years now.

It's fair to criticize Murray, who didn't exactly live up to his No. 1 pick status over seven years with the Cardinals. He won rookie of the year and made two Pro Bowls within his first three seasons, but injuries and some inconsistency slowed him over the past four years. He's only played in one playoff game, which Arizona lost, although that has a lot to do with the pieces that were around him with his previous team.

After being released by the Cardinals, Murray now has the best opportunity of his career in Minnesota, with a coaching staff and roster that is a clear upgrade. And he undoubtedly has all kinds of motivation to get back to his 2021 form and shut a lot of people up, McCoy included.