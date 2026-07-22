3 Biggest Takeaways From the Vikings Offseason Before Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings are only a few days away from reporting to TCO Performance Center for training camp. The unofficial arrival of football season is a welcome sight for fans who endured a 9-8 record and a missed opportunity to make the playoffs, but it led to a busy offseason with plenty of changes.

While a new general manager, a new quarterback and plenty of new faces are sure to fill timelines over the next few weeks, it can feel overwhelming to prepare for a new year. But there are a few things fans can take away from the offseason and look into the Vikings’ vision for 2026 and beyond.

1. The Vikings believe better quarterback play can help them return to the playoffs

Of all the things that went wrong for the Vikings last year, their quarterback play was at the top of the list. J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer all had their struggles under center in 2025 and it almost made the Vikings’ record more impressive once the season came to a close.

That being said, missing out on a trip to the playoffs isn’t something to be celebrated and Kevin O’Connell said as much during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

“The goal going into this offseason was to elevate the quarterback position because when we have a certain standard of play, we feel like we have multiple guys in that room that are capable of achieving that standard, the Minnesota Vikings win football games,” O’Connell said. “The best way to achieve that is by having a daily attempt to have guys push each other and not just always need the outside noise or need what the narratives may be. Let’s roll the ball out there and let’s try to help the Minnesota Vikings get better.”

With McCarthy being far from a sure thing one year ago, the Vikings made sure they have options this time around. Kyler Murray’s arrival is the most noteworthy addition as a former No. 1 overall pick with star power, while Wentz, McCarthy and Brosmer all have one year in O’Connell’s system.

After missing out on the playoffs despite a winning record one year ago, the Vikings believe they’ve found a formula to keep that from happening again and it could help them get to where they couldn’t last season.

2. The Vikings want to run the ball more

This seems like an annual rite of passage for Vikings fans during O’Connell’s tenure, but there are several moves this offseason that suggest the running game will have a bigger role in the offense.

The Vikings started by hiring Keith Carter as their offensive line coach. While Carter’s coaching techniques have been criticized by Taylor Lewan and Breece Hall, it’s hard to argue with the results as Derrick Henry ran for over 2,000 yards behind a Tennessee Titans line that was coached by Carter in 2020. A more aggressive approach could also benefit the offensive line and perhaps could be evened out with the hiring of assistant head coach Frank Smith.

Smith served as the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator and is known for his creativity in the running game. As a result, the Dolphins were tied for fourth in the NFL with 4.7 yards per carry last season and while having De’Von Achane helped, the Vikings have the talent to make that scheme come to life.

Jordan Mason returns after running for 758 yards and six touchdowns last season and the Vikings also brought Aaron Jones back after a revised contract. Sixth-round pick Demond Claiborne also created some buzz during minicamp as Jones noted his speed was comparable to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, and fifth-round pick Max Bredeson should be able to clear lanes as C.J. Ham’s replacement.

Simply put, there’s a lot of steam suggesting the Vikings could run the ball more next season.

3. The Vikings want to build through the draft

The biggest takeaway from the Vikings offseason may have been away from the field. The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January and while there were plenty of reasons for his dismissal, one of the biggest may have been his lack of success in the draft.

Only 12 of the Vikings’ 28 draft picks made with Adofo-Mensah as general manager are still with the team entering this season. That number could get even smaller entering this year’s training camp as his replacement, Nolan Teasley takes over.

The former assistant general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, Teasley helped build a championship infrastructure working underneath John Schneider. The result was a core that continues to be replenished when players like Kenneth Walker III leave for big paydays in free agency and one that helped Sam Darnold win a Super Bowl last season after failing to do so in Minnesota.

With that in mind, Teasley’s full impact won’t be felt until the Vikings run through a draft cycle. But for fans waiting for his first big move, it might take a little longer to see what he can do.