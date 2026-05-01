Eight Candidates for Vikings GM Job Emerge, Including Former Minnesota Scout

The Vikings' search for a new general manager is in full force, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer dropped the names of six external candidates who could be in the running for the job.

All six are currently working as assistant general managers in the NFL:

Terrance Gray, Buffalo Bills

James Liipfert, Houston Texans

Mike Bradway, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Weidl, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ed Dodd, Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Ireland, New Orleans Saints

Breer has been raving about Gray for months, noting back in January that he is on the GM "doorstep." His connection to Minnesota couldn't be clearer, considering he worked in Minnesota under former GM Rick Spielman and George Paton, who was an executive in Minnesota before being hired as the Denver Broncos' general manager.

"He came over from Minnesota. Brandon Beane poached him at the beginning of the McDermott-Beane era in Buffalo," Breer said Friday. "He's been a huge part of putting those teams together. He came up in the Vikings organization, so, to me, Terrance Gray makes all the sense in the world. He's got background on the college scouting side, which I think is part of what they would need."

What about the other names he mentioned?

"I'd say the Texans' roster is his resume," Breer said of Liipfert, noting that he was with the Patriots during their dynasty years. "Very much one of the rising young execs in the NFL."

Breer said Liipfert was "right on the doorstep" of getting the Atlanta Falcons GM job.

He said Bradway, the son of former Jets GM Terry Bradway, might be viewed by some as being "a year or two away," although he's a "very good name." Breer said Weidle has "really good pedigree" and "really good roots" as a "scouting lifer." Dodd was credited by Breer for being "a huge part of building the Seattle 'Legion of Boom' dynasty," while Ireland has GM experience in the past with the Miami Dolphins.

"A little bit of a wild card if you want to go with a more experienced name," Breer said of Ireland. "He does a lot of general manager-type duties (in New Orleans). He's the ex-general manager of the Dolphins. Jeff Ireland, to me, is another one of these guys, an incredible scout."

Breer also mentioned Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski and assistant general manager Ryan Grigson as internal candidates.

"They've definitely done a lot of due diligence behind the scenes," Vikings beat reporter Alec Lewis said on his podcast Thursday.

"I expect Rob Brzezinksi to be a candidate with this thing," Lewis added.