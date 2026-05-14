Ex-Vikings Quarterback Retires From Football at 28

Former Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

Hall, 28, was a fifth-round selection by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played one season for the Vikings and had initially made the team's roster following the 2024 training camp but was cut in favor of Brett Rypien before the start of the season.

He landed on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad following his release from Minnesota. Hall never appeared in a game for the Seahawks and was released in the spring of 2025. He was out of football in 2025, but briefly popped up on the UFL's Birmingham Stallions roster in 2026. Hall was removed from the Stallions' roster only weeks later, never appearing in a game.

"There’s a lot I could say, but mostly I just feel grateful," Hall said in his announcement on his personal Instagram page. "Sports have been woven into nearly every part of my life — they’ve challenged me, humbled me, shaped my faith, introduced me to lifelong friendships, and given me experiences I never could have imagined. From growing up in this community, to representing my hometown, to having the opportunity to play in the NFL, it has all been a blessing."

In Minnesota, Hall started two games, completing 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and one interception. Hall was brought on to close out the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Packers in Week 8 of the 2023 season, following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins.

Hall started the following week against Atlanta, but was forced out of the game after just two drives due to a concussion. Hall earned his second start seven weeks later against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, but was benched at halftime.

Following his cut in 2024, the Vikings had hoped to be able to sign Hall to their practice squad, with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell saying, "I fully believe in Jaren Hall's future. I believe that we brought Jaren here for a long-term process. You guys have heard me talk about quarterback journeys a lot — that timeline got sped up when we went through the amount of numbers we did a year ago."

Before being drafted by the Vikings, Hall had a successful college career at BYU. As the Cougars' starter in 2021 and 2022, Hall led BYU to a combined 18-8 record. He completed 65% of his passes over that two-year span, throwing for 5,754 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

"What I’ll carry most isn’t the milestones, but the people — teammates, coaches, family, and a community that supported me every step of the way," Hall said on Wednesday. "My heart is full as I close this chapter and finish my football career. I’m thankful to everyone who’s been part of the journey. The game has given me more than I could ever give back."