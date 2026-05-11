Legendary RB Adrian Peterson Headed Into Vikings' Ring of Honor

Adrian Peterson, the greatest running back in Vikings history, will be inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor as its 30th member later this year, the team announced on Monday. That means his name will be enshrined in U.S. Bank Stadium forever.

Peterson was at the Vikings' TCO Performance Center facility in Eagan last Thursday to speak to the new rookies and also film some content with the Vikings Entertainment Network. While he was sitting down and recording a video, he was surprised by Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member John Randle, who had some news for him.

Randle brought Peterson to the side of the studio and pulled back a curtain to reveal a custom locker display featuring Peterson's name, memorabilia from his playing days, and a purple Ring of Honor jacket.

"Adrian, I've got something to say here, buddy. Now, we're both from Texas, and we grew up with Friday night lights, thinking that was the biggest moment," Randle said. "Then we get in the National Football League and we come here for the Minnesota Vikings and we're thinking, 'Man, ain't nothing (more) special than that.'

"But there is," he said. "Having our name up there in the bright lights at U.S. Bank Stadium forever. Something that you put hard work and dedication into, and it turns into being in the Minnesota Vikings' Ring of Honor. Brother, that is special."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and longtime executive Rob Brzezinski then came out and surprised Peterson as well.

"Y'all got me, man," Peterson said. "This is amazing. ... It's a special moment. Something I've dreamed about for a while. I feel blessed, my name goes up there with the greatest in this organization. It's just a blessing."

What started as a trip to talk to the rookies ended with a Ring of Honor surprise.



A well-deserved recognition after a legendary career for @AdrianPeterson. pic.twitter.com/mnK48IP2yb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 11, 2026

Peterson will officially be inducted during a regular season game later this year. He's just the third running back to go into the Ring of Honor, joining Bill Brown (1962-74 with Vikings) and Chuck Foreman (1973-79).

Peterson, who last played in the NFL in 2021, is also eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time next year, so this could be a pretty special year for him if he makes it into Canton on the first ballot.

The seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, Peterson became one of the best running backs in league history. He was the '07 rookie of the year, made seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams (including four first-team selections), and was named the MVP and offensive player of the year after his career-best season in 2012. He rushed for 2,097 yards that year, finishing eight behind Eric Dickerson for the NFL single-season record.

Peterson is, by a lot, the Vikings' all-time leader in both rushing yards (11,747) and rushing touchdowns (97). His 14,918 career rushing yards and 120 rushing TDs both rank fifth in NFL history.

Peterson was recently in the news because his 14-year-old son, who starts high school this fall, is already receiving football scholarship offers from programs like Miami and Minnesota.