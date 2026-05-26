Flores' Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Toward Trial After Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court of the United States has chosen not to get involved in the discrimination lawsuit against the NFL filed by current Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The NFL has appealed to have the case be handled through arbitration rather than through open court in New York. Several lower courts have previously allowed certain claims in the case to go to arbitration, but several others – including those against the specific teams named – were to remain in court. The decision by the Supreme Court on Tuesday now allows the case filed by Flores to move forward toward trial.

"In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to decline the NFL’s appeal, we are preparing to litigate these claims of discrimination in court. We look forward to securing justice for Mr. Flores, Mr. Wilks, and Mr. Horton," wrote Wigdor LLP, the firm representing Flores in the case.

The case revolves around the Rooney Rule, which was implemented in 2003 and was designed to end historic discrimination against minority and female candidates for coaching and other senior positions in the NFL.

In February 2022, Flores sued the league and three teams alleging "that the NFL and its teams often conduct 'sham' interviews with Black head coaching candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule." Flores was later joined in the suit by two more Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

Flores was the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019 to 2021. After he was fired by Miami, Flores interviewed with the Giants and Texans for their head coach openings. Before getting the Dolphins job, Flores interviewed for the Broncos head coaching vacancy in 2019. All three teams were named in the initial suit in 2022.

After failing to get a head coaching job in 2022, Flores was hired by the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. The following season, he took over as the Vikings' defensive coordinator.

Since joining the Vikings, Flores has orchestrated numerous top-10, top-5 defenses. He has interviewed for several head coaching roles following his success in Minnesota, but has failed to land any of the roles. He signed a contract extension with the Vikings in January.