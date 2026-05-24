Ranking the Vikings' 2026 Opponents from Easiest to Hardest

The Vikings' schedule has been out for a little over a week and we've had time to really evaluate the team's schedule by now. Let's rank the Vikings' opponents from easiest to hardest.

Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins are widely expected to be the worst team in football. I have no reason to argue with them. Plus this game is at U.S. Bank Stadium. Chalk this up as an easy, walk-in-the-park win for the Vikings.

Week 17 @ New York Jets

Geno Smith | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite having a surprisingly good draft, this is still a Jets team that was putrid last season. Geno Smith is an upgrade on Justin Field but not much, especially at 35. While the late season outdoor environment in New York could pose some tricky weather, this could be a Jets team booking trips to Cancun already by the time the Vikings show up.

Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

By signing Tua Tagovailoa, the Falcons signaled they're not completely bought into Michael Penix Jr. That's not entirely a good sign heading into Year 3. Kevin Stefanski is arguably an upgrade at head coach but it's still going to be a long season if neither QB can grab hold of the reigns in Atlanta.

Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Colts were very good with Daniel Jones under center last season. However, when he went down, the wheels fell off. We have recent info from Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers that the first season back from an Achilles injury is going to be rough. Even though they had a lot of turnover on the defense that many analysts praised, this may still be a long season for the Colts as Jones gets back to playing shape.

Week 5 @ New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Saints added a ton of nice pieces around second year quarterback Tyler Shough. Defensively, the Saints were decent and added a few pieces but mainly this was an offseason of stacking up weapons around Shough. New Orleans could be the sneaky toughest opponent in the NFC South, but because of the relative inexperience of the QB, we'll hold off on rating them any higher.

It also can't go without note that this will be Justin Jefferson's most anticipated game since the last trip to the playoffs. He hasn't played in his home state in six years and will be sure to put on a show in a stadium that holds a lot of good memories for him.

Week 3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the question with the Buccaneers is which Baker Mayfield will show up? More often than not lately, the good version of Mayfield has shown up for the Bucs. However, Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract, which could weigh on his attitude and level of play throughout the season. On top of that, Tampa Bay ended last year losing seven of their last nine and missing the playoffs. This could be a make or break season for both Mayfield and head coach Todd Bowles. Usually when there's that kind of pressure on an organization, the wheels fall off. This game is early enough that Minnesota might not see the full impact of that, but they could see the start to it.

Week 13 vs. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina backed into the playoffs last year, losing three of their last five regular season games but sneaking into the postseason because the NFC South was atrocious. The Panthers front office spent big to improve their defense this offseason but remained hesitant to invest on the offense while they wait to see if Bryce Young will take the next step. If he finally does in Year 4, then Carolina could be a very difficult late-season opponent. If not then this could be an easy win ahead of a very tough short week trip to New England thee following week.

Week 16 vs. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Commanders fell off maybe more than any team from 2024 to 2025. Jayden Daniels' injury definitely played an impact on the offensive fall off. Defensively, Washington ranked dead last in 2025. They brought in a ton of new pieces on the defensive to get them back to where head coach Dan Quinn expects them to be. If Daniels can stay healthy, and the defense gels together quickly, the Commanders could bounce back in a big way.

Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers/Week 10 @ Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love | Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Week 1 game against the Packers will be significantly easier than the Week 10 game for one simple reason: Micah Parson is likely to miss the early portion of the season as he works his way back from a late-season torn-ACL. Without Parsons, and with a lot of change, including at coordinator, elsewhere on the defense, the Packers could struggle early. While Green Bay has continued to slowly regress since the early LaFleur days, this is still a Packers team with a lot of talent, and a quarterback who can give opponents fits.

Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions/Week 8 @ Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Detroit took a big step back last year and didn't really do much this offseason to make a statement that they'll jump right back up to the top of the North. They've proven to be ultra-resilient under Dan Campbell and still have Jared Goff. While they may not exactly be world beaters, they are still going to in and around the playoff conversation.

Week 2 @ Chicago Bears/Week 18 vs. Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Is there going to be a sophomore slump for head coach Ben Johnson? Considering he was able to consistently produced top offenses in Detroit, and Caleb Williams is only getting better, it's unlikely there will be a drop off in Chicago. The Bears didn't do a add a lot to the roster, instead just kind of treading water by ditching big contracts and swapping around pieces. With another season under Johnson, this Bears offense could get even better. The Bears appear here to stay as a perennial contender in the North.

Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo got rid of a very good head coach in Sean McDermott this offseason. Whether they can sustain the success he helped usher in, is still to be determined. What will help ease the transition into the Joe Brady era is the fact they still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league. As long as they have Josh Allen, they will be among the league's best. He will now have D.J. Moore as a target, which is an improvement over what he's had since the departure of Stephon Diggs. Buffalo's defense is a big question mark after the firing of McDermott. Allen is talented but he can only do so much to make up for a bad defense. If there's a notable drop off there, this game could look a lot different.

Week 11 @ San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City)

A general overall aerial view of Estadio Azteca. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 49ers are always one of the most physical, toughest teams in the league. There is no reason to expect any differently from them this season. San Francisco may have lost Jauan Jennings, to Minnesota, but they brought in future Hall of Famer Mike Evans as a target for Brock Purdy. If, and it's admittedly a big if, the 49ers are healthy, this sets up for a bigger international road game for the Vikings.

Another factor making that boosts this game in difficulty over the Bills game, who are arguably a better opponent, is the elevation. Mexico City sits 7,350 feet above sea level. That's over 2000 feet higher than Denver. Minnesota hasn't played at elevation since Week 11 of the 2023 season when they lost to the Broncos. It's been a couple of years, but the 49ers have experience playing in Mexico City, whether they're healthy or not, that's a big advantage.

Week 14 @ New England Patriots

Drake Maye | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There may be slumps for Super Bowl runners up, but this is a young Patriots team, with a gifted quarterback at the helm. Drake Maye showed why teams, like the Vikings, wanted to trade up for him in 2024. Despite the... off-field distractions, this is still going to be one of the better teams in the league.

There are several other factors why this sets up for the hardest game on the schedule. The Vikings will travel to New England on short rest, with this game taking place on a Thursday. On top of that, this is a night game, in December, outside in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the average low is 25 degrees. This is not going to be pretty football and with it late in the season, it could mean a whole, heck of a lot to each team.