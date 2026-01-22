Brian Flores Signs Contract Extension With Vikings, But Is He Staying For Sure?

Brian Flores appears likely to return to Minnesota as the Vikings' defensive coordinator, having agreed to a new contract on Wednesday, the team confirmed.

Flores has interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, in addition to interviewing with the Washington Commanders for their defensive coordinator job. The Vikings confirmed the contract extension, though they left the door open for Flores to leave.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that Flores still remains in consideration for the openings in Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Reporting earlier Wednesday indicated that Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is rumored to be the favorite to land the Ravens gig.

"Brian Flores has signed a contract extension with the Vikings. If he does not receive a head coaching job this cycle, he will be back as the team’s defensive coordinator," a Vikings spokesperson said.

“Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets, and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field,” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell in a statement released by the team. “The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I’ve really valued the relationship we’ve built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success.”

Flores, 44, again led Minnesota to a top-five defense in 2025, his third season with the team.

The Vikings' defense has steadily improved in the three years since Flores took over as defensive coordinator. In 2023, Minnesota allowed the 16th-fewest yards and 13th-fewest points in the league. The following season the Vikings once again allowed the 16th-fewest yard while improving to fifth-fewest points allowed in the league. Then, this past season, Minnesota allowed the third-fewest yards and seventh-fewest points.

Under Flores, the Vikings have been one of the most blitz-happy teams in the NFL, leading the league in blitz-rate for the past three seasons. Minnesota's defense finished the season with the fourth-most sacks in each of the past two seasons.

In 2024, the Vikings led the league with 24 interceptions. However, that number drastically fell off this past season, down to 8, which was the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Should Flores return, he'll be tasked with building back up a secondary that could lose it's long-time leader in Harrison Smith, who is likely to retire after completing his 14th NFL season.

