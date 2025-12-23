Vikings' Jordan Mason a 'longshot' to play on Christmas Day against Lions

The Vikings' running back room might get some coal in their stocking this Christmas. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporter on Tuesday that Jordan Mason is a "longshot" to play on Thursday against the Lions.

While the Vikings are not ruling out RB Jordan Mason (ankle) for Thursday, he’s considered a longshot as of now, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 23, 2025

Mason left Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury, which limited him to a season-low four snaps. Fowler indicated that Minnesota hasn't ruled him out for Thursday's game, but they did elevate running back Ty Chandler from the practice squad on Tuesday. It's fair to hypothesize they're prepping some reinforcements from Christmas Day against Detroit, with Mason's expected absence, as he did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

Other notable players who did not participate include T.J. Hockenson, Ryan Kelly and J.J. McCarthy, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game.

Worth watching: T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) has been a DNP for two consecutive days on a (very) short week. pic.twitter.com/8rzaOsB9qi — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 23, 2025

Mason has 145 carries for a team-high 664 yards and six touchdowns this season, which is his first in Minnesota. Zavier Scott had the second-most snaps by a running back last week against the Giants with eight. That resulted in only two carries for four yards.

With Max Brosmer expected to start at quarterback, Minnesota will need all the help it can get in the running game. It will likely be a combination of Aaron Jones, Chandler and Scott in the backfield on Thursday against the Lions.

