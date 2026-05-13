Is Kyler Murray About to Become the NFC North's 'Most Talented' QB?

The Vikings have been insistent on telling the world, through the NFL's insiders, that they are going to have a 'true competition' between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray for their starting quarterback job this season. It's a dubious claim when you take just a couple of minutes to look at the whole picture.

After signing Murray this offseason, the Vikings are likely going to name the former two-time Pro Bowler as their starter this fall. Barring a surprise, J.J. McCarthy — who the team selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft — will have to endure another season on the bench, watching Murray dish the ball to a loaded Vikings offense.

With the best group of weapons he's ever had around him, Murray has the chance in 2026 to finally show off why so many have been so high on him since his college days. There are certainly doubters about Murray's fit in Minnesota, but Kevin O'Connell has a track record of pulling highly-successful seasons out of veteran quarterbacks. The loaded offense and the tutelage of O'Connell are big reasons why former Ravens and Jets linebacker Bart Scott is setting the bar very high for Murray in 2026.

"At the end of this season, I think we may say that Kyler Murray is the most talented quarterback within that division," Scott said Wednesday on Get Up. "You pair him with Kevin O'Connell, with the weapons that he has, a tight end in T.J. Hockenson, you have Jefferson, you have Addison, then they go out and get a gritty guy like Jauan Jennings. I think the sky is the limit for Kyler Murray."

"At the end of this season, I think we may say that Kyler Murray is the best quarterback [in the NFC North.]" @BartScott57 has high expectations for Kyler Murray as the Minnesota Vikings' QB 👀 pic.twitter.com/bYOO9NveuV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 13, 2026

It's certainly a bold statement, one befitting one of ESPN's line of morning shows designed around the bold/hot takes. However, is it really that far-fetched of an idea?

There is certainly tough competition for being the "most talented" quarterback in the NFC North. Under Ben Johnson last season, Caleb Williams dazzled in Chicago, showing off why he was considered a "generational" talent coming out of USC in 2024. Jared Goff has consistently led top-10, top-5 offenses in Detroit over the past handful of years. Meanwhile, Jordan Love has continued to prove the Packers right in their decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers, leading Green Bay to three straight playoff appearances and throwing over double the touchdown passes to interceptions.

However, Murray isn't some scrub. While injuries have definitely hampered him over the past couple of seasons, Murray is still an incredibly talented quarterback who was a Heisman winner and first overall pick for a reason. His career 67.1 completion percentage is better than the three QBs previously listed, despite at times having significantly less talent than those guys to work with. His ability to scramble and create something out of nothing and extend plays is maybe second only to Lamar Jackson in the NFL. He has also regularly taken care of the ball, throwing twice as many touchdowns (121) as interceptions (60) throughout his career.

Now, with O'Connell calling the shots on offense and the receiving corps of Jefferson, Addison, Jennings, and Hockenson, everything is lining up for a breakthrough year for Murray. Scott isn't the only one seeing big things this season for the two-time Pro Bowler.

"Yeah, I believe it," Louis Riddick responded on Get Up. "Look, I said initially, remember when they were flirting around with this possibility of signing him, that, 'If they sign him, this isn't a competition, it's over for J.J. McCarthy.' Not necessarily because, you know, maybe they have thrown in the towel. But, I think Kyler Murray is that good. And when Kevin O'Connell comes and says, 'When you watch the tape, his skill set does fit what I do.' Some people say, 'No it doesn't.' He says it does, you know it's in his best interest to make this work and make this work out in a big way. I think this could supercharge this offense."

When asked if he still believes Minnesota is the best situation for a quarterback, like he said during the lead up to the 2024 draft when the Vikings were looking for a quarterback, Riddick said that's still the case.

"Between Kevin O'Connell and Josh McCown, you know we've talked about them extensively on this show, I think those two guys are superstars," continued Riddick. "I think Josh is going to be a head coach here very soon. So, I still think it's the best situation for any quarterback to go into, young or old."

While a McCarthy trade this offseason is highly unlikely, if Murray lives up to the expectations of Scott and Riddick, then McCarthy's future after the 2026 season almost certainly is somewhere else, while Murray is inking a long-term deal to man O'Connell's high-powered offense for the foreseeable future.