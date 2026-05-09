Top Insiders Again Claim Vikings Will Have a True QB1 Competition

After the long-awaited signing of former 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings on Thursday, the debate over who the Vikings' quarterback will be in 2026 has been reignited. While the presumed feeling from most everyone has been that former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be named the starter, there are several insiders continuing to push the line that Minnesota is in for a real quarterback competition, and that J.J. McCarthy still has a chance to retain the job.

"I'm not ready to write off J.J. yet," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show. "Look, Kyler Murray has got a great opportunity in front of him. It's probably as good of an opportunity as he's had in a long time, when you look at all the talent surrounding Kyler Murray. He's got Jordan Mason, he's got Aaron Jones, he's got T.J. Hockenson, he's got Justin Jefferson, he's got Jordan Addison, he's got Jauan Jennings, right now. There is a boat load of talent in Minnesota... I don't know how you handicap it. I think a lot of people believe that Kyler is going to wind up as the starting quarterback but I think J.J. is going to give him a run still."

"Kyler Murray has a great opportunity ahead of him in Minnesota..



There's a boatload of talent on that Vikings offense" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4ClqGEG84o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2026

The Vikings reshuffled the deck in the offseason with the releases of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, as well as the trade of Jonathan Greenard. Despite that, Minnesota has seemingly pushed their chips into the middle to get back to being a competitor in the NFC by landing Jennings. In adding the former 49ers receiver, they've loaded up their offense with one of the deepest receiver cores in the league and retained a veteran backfield.

Stocking up as much offensive talent as they have signals either the Vikings are going for it this year with Murray or that they want to give McCarthy as many tools as possible. Just bringing Murray in would appear to be a clear sign they're going for it with a QB that has previously shown MVP-caliber play in spurts. Schefter doesn't seem to see it that way though.

"I don't think the Vikings are willing to give up on J.J. McCarthy just yet," continued Schefter. "I think they've got two good quarterbacks there."

He wasn't the only insider touting the competition line on Friday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a noted Vikings insider, has, once again, said that he's been told the Vikings see this as a true quarterback competition.

"My understanding has been, and I will continue to say this — we got OTAs getting going in a couple weeks, that will tell us more about what the actual landscape of this will actually be — but they envision it being a true competition," Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday. "Kyler Murray versus J.J. McCarthy. Both of these guys are going to go into this believing they're going to win this job. I don't know, frankly, how friendly that quarterback room is going to be."

"It's going to be interesting to watch these guys duke it out," continued Pelissero. "This, to me, is going to be the most fascinating quarterback competition in the NFL. From everything that I have understood, it is truly wide open. They're keeping an open mind as a coaching staff. We'll see what direction it goes."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added on NFL Live on Friday that even though Kyler Murray has impressed in the early days in Minnesota, the situation in Minnesota is still a "true competition."

"I'm told that Kyler Murray has handled himself like an alpha in the building, like he's going to be 'the guy,'" Fowler said. "Not from a cocky standpoint. He's just used to being a starter. He knows the operation. I'm told the offensive coaches have been thrilled with his acumen, his ability to adapt to the new offense. So, there should be a true competition between Murray and J.J. McCarthy, but the feeling league-wide is that Murray will have a leg up for those reasons, plus the experience."

The NFL Live crew reacts to Jauan Jennings signing with the Vikings and what it means for their quarterback room moving forward 👀 pic.twitter.com/0J82V2F9v2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 8, 2026

Fowler added that recent history will motivate Murray to win the job and earn himself a big contract next offseason, after only inking a one-year, veteran minimum deal this spring (while still being paid quite well by Arizona). Fowler pointed to Daniel Jones as the example that Murray will be hoping to emulate.

After a couple of months in Minnesota, following his release from New York in 2024, Jones signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Colts in 2025. Before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Jones was playing at an MVP-caliber level. Despite the injury, Indianapolis signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason.

If Murray can follow the Jones path, that would give the Vikings a top-level quarterback in his prime. It would, however, likely spell the end of McCarthy's time in Minnesota despite being just three years into his NFL career. Perhaps that's the biggest reason the Vikings are continuing to get the message out that this is a competition. They don't want McCarthy's value to be nothing, if they have to move on from him because Murray played well enough to earn a big extension.

Either way, it sets up for an interesting summer of intrigue for the Vikings and their fans.

"I think a lot of people believe Kyler is going to prevail and win the job but, again, I'm not ready to give up on J.J. just yet," said Schefter.