Jauan Jennings Compares Vikings' WR Room to Kevin Durant-era Warriors

New Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings lightheartedly invoked a lofty NBA comparison when discussing the room he's joining in Minnesota.

"It's awesome," Jennings said on Wednesday. "I feel like Kevin Durant with the Warriors."

Durant infamously joined the Warriors after their 73-win season in 2016, and they proceeded to eviscerate the league on their way to the next two championships. Jennings isn't quite KD, and the 2025 Vikings went just 9-8, but you can understand the general idea of what he means.

"Because, Big 3, man," Jennings said. "You know what I'm saying? It's just a lot of talent over here. Top down, head to bottom, a lot of talent."

If Jennings is Durant, does that make Justin Jefferson Steph Curry and Jordan Addison Klay Thompson? It might work a little better with Jefferson as Durant, Addison as Curry, and Jennings as Thompson, but we're probably looking at this too closely now.

The general point is that Jennings is a big-time addition to a wide receiver room that was already one of the NFL's best. The six-year 49ers veteran finished just shy of 1,000 yards in 2024 and caught nine touchdown passes last season. He'd be a No. 2 receiver on at least 20 teams, but in Minnesota, he's the No. 3 and a perfect stylistic complement to Jefferson and Addison with his size and strength. It's pretty hard to argue against the idea that this is now the best WR trio in the NFL.

The Vikings' other major offensive newcomer, quarterback Kyler Murray, has certainly noticed the amount of talent around him. Beyond the receivers, there's a talented tight end in T.J. Hockenson and a couple quality running backs in Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

"I don't know how you can't love that (receiver) room," Murray said. "Obviously you got the best receiver in the league, and then JA and the guys, you add Jauan, all the young guys that have the talent and the ability, that are hungry to go prove it. You look at the skill position in general, I know it's widely regarded as one of the most QB-friendly offenses around the league. I'm happy to be here. I'm looking around, it's kind of an embarrassment of riches around here."

Murray knows about Jennings' abilities better than most, having faced him twice a year in the NFC West over the last five years.

"Getting to meet him now, it's been great," Murray said. "I understand what type of competitor he is. He's kind of given us fits for the past couple years. Just really a dog. Throw it his way — pretty, ugly, whatever way, it gets done. That's the type of energy and juice he brings to the team and field."

Obviously, three players on a football team can't have quite the same impact that three players on a basketball team can. But this wide receiver trio should play a big role in making life easier for Murray or J.J. McCarthy or whoever's playing quarterback for the Vikings. Pair that with a strong-looking offensive line and a Brian Flores-led defense, and there are a lot of reasons to be excited about what's cooking in Minnesota this year.