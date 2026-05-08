Ranking the NFL's Top 10 WR Trios After Vikings' Jauan Jennings Addition

After signing former 49ers standout Jauan Jennings to a one-year, $8 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, a pretty strong case can be made that the Vikings have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL. They've got arguably the best overall receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson, a top-flight No. 2 in Jordan Addison, and now a notable upgrade from Jalen Nailor in the No. 3 role.

Which other teams have a top three at wide receiver that could even have any sort of argument? Let's rank the top ten, working our way up to No. 1.

Note: As currently constructed, the Philadelphia Eagles would be an easy choice in one of the top three spots. But they are widely expected to trade A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots this summer, so we're going to operate under the assumption of that happening.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

WR1: Brian Thomas Jr.

WR2: Jakobi Meyers

WR3: Parker Washington

A few teams have a case for the final spot in our top ten, including the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants. But the Jaguars deserve to be here, despite Thomas's major sophomore slump. If he can return to his rookie form in year three, this is a very strong trio. Meyers was excellent for Jacksonville after being acquired midseason, and Washington finished as the team's leading receiver with 847 yards in a breakout third season.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR1: Chris Godwin

WR2: Emeka Egbuka

WR3: Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even after Mike Evans signed with the 49ers in free agency, the Buccaneers belong on this list. Godwin has dealt with injuries the last couple years but is a walking 1,000 yards when healthy. Egbuka got off to an incredible start to his rookie season before fading a bit in the second half. And McMillan caught 8 touchdowns as a rookie before missing most of last season. There are health questions, but it's a very good group on paper, albeit one without a true star No. 1.

8. Denver Broncos

WR1: Courtland Sutton

WR2: Jaylen Waddle

WR3: Troy Franklin

Acquiring Waddle from the Dolphins in a March trade was a big pickup for the Broncos. He'll add a field-stretching element to Denver's offense, and he's also just a very good, well-rounded WR2. Sutton has had back-to-back 1K seasons and is a matchup problem in the red zone. Franklin had a sneaky big 2025 season with 709 yards and 6 TDs.

7. Los Angeles Rams

WR1: Puka Nacua

WR2: Davante Adams

WR3: Jordan Whittington

If we were ranking wide receiver duos, Nacua and Adams would be close to the top. Nacua was neck and neck with Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the best receiver in the league last season, and Adams casually led the sport with 14 receiving touchdowns in his his 12th season. The reason they're lower here is that they don't have any sort of WR3 to write home about. Whittington caught 18 passes for 171 yards in 2025.

6. Houston Texans

WR1: Nico Collins

WR2: Jayden Higgins

WR3: Tank Dell

Nico Collins | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Even after ripping off three straight 1,000-yard seasons, Collins may still be underrated as an alpha receiver in the league. One of these years, he's going to stay healthy for 17 games and put up 1,500. Higgins is a big-bodied wideout who had a solid rookie year (525 yards, 6 TDs). Dell missed all of last season due to injury but is a shifty playmaker who averaged 55 yards per game in his first two years in the league.

5. Seattle Seahawks

WR1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR2: Cooper Kupp

WR3: Rashid Shaheed

JSN was the NFL's wide receiver king last season, racking up 1,793 yards and winning offensive player of the year. He's a spectacular talent who meshed perfectly with Sam Darnold's big arm. Kupp is a long way removed from his 2021 OPOY season but is still a low-end No. 2, even if he fell short of 600 yards last season. Shaheed is a big-play threat who adds a fun element to this offense and could potentially see more targets in 2026.

4. Detroit Lions

WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR2: Jameson Williams

WR3: Isaac TeSlaa

St. Brown is a bona fide superstar who ranks fourth in receiving yards and third in touchdown catches over the past four years. He never misses games, has made two first team All-Pros, and had another 1,400-yard season in 2025. Williams is an excellent complement as an elite speed threat who has hit the 1K mark in two straight years and is still just 25. TeSlaa only caught 16 passes as a rookie, but 6 of them went for touchdowns and a few of them were pretty spectacular. His arrow is pointing up.

3. Dallas Cowboys

WR1: CeeDee Lamb

WR2: George Pickens

WR3: Ryan Flournoy

George Pickens | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Lamb is probably a top-five receiver in the sport, even coming off a down season where he just snuck over 1,000 yards in 14 games and wasn't the most productive receiver on his team. That was Pickens, who finished third in the league with 1,429 yards and caught 9 TDs in a massive breakout year. He'd be the best receiver on maybe 25 NFL teams. Flournoy is a very solid No. 3 who had 475 yards and 4 TDs in his second season.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

WR1: Ja'Marr Chase

WR2: Tee Higgins

WR3: Andrei Iosivas

Chase is in that conversation about the best receiver in the league. His 6,837 yards since he entered the league in 2021 trails only Jefferson among all players. He won the triple crown in 2024 with an unreal 127-1,708-17 line, then put up another 1,400 yards last season. Higgins, when healthy, is a touchdown machine and an elite No. 2. And Iosivas, who has had at least 400 yards in two straight seasons, fits in nicely in the third spot.

1. Minnesota Vikings

WR1: Justin Jefferson

WR2: Jordan Addison

WR3: Jauan Jennings

There's simply no debate about the top spot on this list, in our eyes. 23 NFL receivers have at least 1,400 yards and 12 touchdown catches over the past two seasons, and the Vikings are the only team in the league with three of them on their roster. Jefferson and Addison were hurt by their quarterback play last year but still have a strong argument as the best duo in the league. Jefferson has a very good case as the best receiver on the planet, Addison was an incredible WR2 in his first two seasons, and Jennings is a legit WR2 who slots in third on Minnesota's depth chart. He's a perfect complement as a power slot in Kevin O'Connell's offense.